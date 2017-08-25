Twitter Rejoices As Gurmeet Ram Rahim Convicted of Rape Charges

This judge who held MSG guilty has been declared the best judge by UNESCO within 2 minutes of judgement. #RamRahimVerdict — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) August 25, 2017

What a week it has been for the Indian judiciary. Triple Talaq ruled unconstitutional, right to privacy ruled fundamental right, and now the Dera verdict.Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan, head of the Haryana-based socio-spiritual organisation Dera Sacha Sauda, has been convicted of rape charges by the CBI court in Panchkula. The sentencing hearing will be on August 28.Dera Sacha was fighting a case of rape and sexual exploitation of two women who were then, back in 2002, members of his sect in the town of Sirsa in Haryana, about 260 kilometers from Chandigarh.The case first came to light in 2002 when two female followers of Dera Sacha Sauda wrote an anonymous letter addressed to the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, accusing the Dera chief of sexual abuse. Following this, the Punjab and Haryana High Court took up the matter and ordered a CBI probe into the incident on September 24, 2002.As soon as the news hit the microblogging site, the Twitterati hailed the decision.