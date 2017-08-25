Twitter Rejoices As Gurmeet Ram Rahim Convicted of Rape Charges
Good stuff, Indian judiciary.
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan, head of the Haryana-based socio-spiritual organisation Dera Sacha Sauda, has been convicted of rape charges by the CBI court in Panchkula. The sentencing hearing will be on August 28.
Dera Sacha was fighting a case of rape and sexual exploitation of two women who were then, back in 2002, members of his sect in the town of Sirsa in Haryana, about 260 kilometers from Chandigarh.
The case first came to light in 2002 when two female followers of Dera Sacha Sauda wrote an anonymous letter addressed to the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, accusing the Dera chief of sexual abuse. Following this, the Punjab and Haryana High Court took up the matter and ordered a CBI probe into the incident on September 24, 2002.
#MSGConvicted -- #DeraSachaSauda chief #RamRahimSingh to be taken into custody by Army https://t.co/NWfnIkVWDO— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 25, 2017
As soon as the news hit the microblogging site, the Twitterati hailed the decision.
Me to Indian courts. #RamRahimSingh pic.twitter.com/O9nkV2eVo9— Angoor Stark 🍇 (@ladywithflaws) August 25, 2017
Well done, everyone! 👍 pic.twitter.com/i6Cyo1eWkA— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) August 25, 2017
This judge who held MSG guilty has been declared the best judge by UNESCO within 2 minutes of judgement. #RamRahimVerdict— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) August 25, 2017
Kiku Sharda right now. #RamRahimSingh pic.twitter.com/HJBs8frQ0o— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) August 25, 2017
The judge who convicted #RamRahimSingh is the bravest man in the country. Give him a medal already.— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) August 25, 2017
Just goes to prove that if you have done wrong, even having all God in your name can't save you#RamRahimSingh #RamRahimVerdict— SwatKat (@swatic12) August 25, 2017
He is just Gurmeet Singh. No Ram, no Rahim...definitely no Insaan.— Padmaja joshi (@PadmajaJoshi) August 25, 2017
Is found guilty of rape
Will MSG Collaborate With Akon For Konvickt 2?— VICE INDIA IS HIP (@ViceIN_is_Hip) August 25, 2017
1- #TripleTalaq— Swagshank (@zZoker) August 25, 2017
2- #RighToPrivacy
3- #RamRahimVerdict
Indian judiciary these days be like pic.twitter.com/WouLOwojFp
Today's jury#RamRahimVerdict 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/1BLDpG1gQv— P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) August 25, 2017
Mere Ram Rahim Aayenge 😸 #RamRahimVerdict pic.twitter.com/3MUaObjrvx— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) August 25, 2017
"Who's your Pitaaji?"- Judiciary System— pnkj (@AskThePankazzzz) August 25, 2017
Sorry, but I had to. 😭😂🙌 #RamRahimVerdict pic.twitter.com/z9LLtlrDUV— Angoor Stark 🍇 (@ladywithflaws) August 25, 2017
Twitter mood right now 😂#RamRahimVerdict pic.twitter.com/f1bUYaAfde— पापा चोटीकटवा इंसान (@Nirmalogy) August 25, 2017
He is neither Ram nor Rahim nor Insaan— Amby Says (@ambyism) August 25, 2017
Please uninstall this Messenger .#RamRahimVerdict
This has been the week of Indian courts. Three high profiles verdicts and all empowering the citizens of this country. #RamRahimVerdict— S l Habib (@irfhabib) August 25, 2017
3 days, 3 bold decisions by the Judiciary. #RamRahimSingh #RightToPrivacy #TripleTalaq— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) August 25, 2017