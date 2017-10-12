Twitter Rejoices As Talwars Acquitted In Aarushi Murder Case

#TalwarsAcquitted – Thankful for positive verdict. Don’t want to hold anyone responsible at present: Aarushi’s grandfather to CNN-News18 pic.twitter.com/bfXNhVxfGd — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 12, 2017

#TalwarsAcquitted Allahabad HC says CBI failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Talwars are guilty; they must be given benefit of doubt pic.twitter.com/J1lGNtVPeX — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 12, 2017

#AarushiVerdict -- The Talwars'

primary defence was that the forensic reports are totally baseless pic.twitter.com/ySlrGQ1qjz — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 12, 2017

Nine years after their daughter was murdered and four years after they were held guilty of the murder of Aarushi Talwar by a lower court, Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were exonerated by the Allahabad High Court at 2:50 pm on Thursday.Judgment was pronounced by a two-member Allahabad High Court bench, which said conviction can’t be based on suspicion and they have to be given benefit of doubt.Sources in Dasna jail, where the couple is lodged, said that Nupur and Rajesh Talwar had been keeping track of the proceedings through television installed in their barracks.“All the barracks have television sets. They were also watching the proceedings live as were some other inmates,” said a source from Dasna jail.The source added that the couple was visited by Rajesh’s brother – Dinesh Talwar, who is an eye surgeon, in jail four days ago.The couple, which has been behind bars since November 2013, will now finally walk out free. Although their release is likely to be challenged by CBI in Supreme Court very soon.The couple was first convicted of murdering their daughter by a special CBI court in November 2013. CBI, which was tasked with investigating the case, had argued for capital punishment for the dentist couple arguing the murder to be in ‘the rarest of rare’ category. However the court had sentenced Nupur and Rajesh Talwar to life.The CBI judge, who had reportedly relied heavily on circumstantial evidence, had convicted the couple sentences of not just killing their daughter, but also for destroying evidence and filing wrong FIR with police.