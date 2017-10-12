Twitter Rejoices As Talwars Acquitted In Aarushi Murder Case
"You can't convict based on mere suspicion," the Allahabad High Court court said.
Photo credits: Getty images
Judgment was pronounced by a two-member Allahabad High Court bench, which said conviction can’t be based on suspicion and they have to be given benefit of doubt.
Sources in Dasna jail, where the couple is lodged, said that Nupur and Rajesh Talwar had been keeping track of the proceedings through television installed in their barracks.
“All the barracks have television sets. They were also watching the proceedings live as were some other inmates,” said a source from Dasna jail.
#TalwarsAcquitted – Thankful for positive verdict. Don’t want to hold anyone responsible at present: Aarushi’s grandfather to CNN-News18 pic.twitter.com/bfXNhVxfGd— News18 (@CNNnews18) October 12, 2017
The source added that the couple was visited by Rajesh’s brother – Dinesh Talwar, who is an eye surgeon, in jail four days ago.
Timeline of how events unfolded since May, 2008 in Aarushi murder case #AarushiVerdict | @Arunima24 with details: https://t.co/l3ZMwXuGPq pic.twitter.com/60yJ4VqIVm— News18 (@CNNnews18) October 12, 2017
The couple, which has been behind bars since November 2013, will now finally walk out free. Although their release is likely to be challenged by CBI in Supreme Court very soon.
#TalwarsAcquitted Allahabad HC says CBI failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Talwars are guilty; they must be given benefit of doubt pic.twitter.com/J1lGNtVPeX— News18 (@CNNnews18) October 12, 2017
As soon as the much-awaited verdict was announced, people took to the micro-blogging site and rejoiced the HC's decision.
ACQUITTED!!! Rajesh and Nupur Talwar not guilty of #Aarushi's murder. Finally, justice prevails, nightmare ends. 🙏 #AarushiVerdict— KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) October 12, 2017
Pleased to hear the #talwars have been acquitted. With 10 painful years behind time, they deserve dignity and a new life.— shunali shroff (@shunalishroff) October 12, 2017
Great news! The #Talwars acquitted. Justice done. #ArushiMurderCase— Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) October 12, 2017
Fantastic news, Nupur & Rajesh Talwar acquitted.#AarushiVerdict . Have always believed they didn't kill their daughter— sonia singh (@soniandtv) October 12, 2017
Glad the Talwars have been acquitted. Losing your only child to a gruesome murder and then being blamed for it was miscarriage of justice— Ray Stings (@Purba_Ray) October 12, 2017
Talwars acquitted in the murder of their daughter Aarushi. Major miscarriage of justice overturned.— Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) October 12, 2017
Justice prevails.1st the pain of losing ur only child&then accused of killing her,no 1 deserves this trauma.Peace to Talwars #AarushiVerdict https://t.co/ycgFpHAKCI— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) October 12, 2017
I'm happy about the #AarushiVerdict. But just think of what hell the couple has gone through.https://t.co/QqOpeHnUNM— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) October 12, 2017
The couple was first convicted of murdering their daughter by a special CBI court in November 2013. CBI, which was tasked with investigating the case, had argued for capital punishment for the dentist couple arguing the murder to be in ‘the rarest of rare’ category. However the court had sentenced Nupur and Rajesh Talwar to life.
#AarushiVerdict -- The Talwars'— News18 (@CNNnews18) October 12, 2017
primary defence was that the forensic reports are totally baseless pic.twitter.com/ySlrGQ1qjz
The CBI judge, who had reportedly relied heavily on circumstantial evidence, had convicted the couple sentences of not just killing their daughter, but also for destroying evidence and filing wrong FIR with police.
