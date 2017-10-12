GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
2-min read

Twitter Rejoices As Talwars Acquitted In Aarushi Murder Case

"You can't convict based on mere suspicion," the Allahabad High Court court said.

Anurag Verma | @kitAnurag

Updated:October 12, 2017, 3:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Twitter Rejoices As Talwars Acquitted In Aarushi Murder Case
Photo credits: Getty images
Nine years after their daughter was murdered and four years after they were held guilty of the murder of Aarushi Talwar by a lower court, Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were exonerated by the Allahabad High Court at 2:50 pm on Thursday.

Judgment was pronounced by a two-member Allahabad High Court bench, which said conviction can’t be based on suspicion and they have to be given benefit of doubt.

Sources in Dasna jail, where the couple is lodged, said that Nupur and Rajesh Talwar had been keeping track of the proceedings through television installed in their barracks.

“All the barracks have television sets. They were also watching the proceedings live as were some other inmates,” said a source from Dasna jail.




The source added that the couple was visited by Rajesh’s brother – Dinesh Talwar, who is an eye surgeon, in jail four days ago.




The couple, which has been behind bars since November 2013, will now finally walk out free. Although their release is likely to be challenged by CBI in Supreme Court very soon.




As soon as the much-awaited verdict was announced, people took to the micro-blogging site and rejoiced the HC's decision.




























The couple was first convicted of murdering their daughter by a special CBI court in November 2013. CBI, which was tasked with investigating the case, had argued for capital punishment for the dentist couple arguing the murder to be in ‘the rarest of rare’ category. However the court had sentenced Nupur and Rajesh Talwar to life.




The CBI judge, who had reportedly relied heavily on circumstantial evidence, had convicted the couple sentences of not just killing their daughter, but also for destroying evidence and filing wrong FIR with police.

Related Stories

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Aarushi Murder Case: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar Acquitted by HC

Aarushi Murder Case: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar Acquitted by HC

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES