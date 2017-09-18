GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Twitter Unhappy After Emmys Announcer Mispronounced Priyanka Chopra's Name

Many users took to the micro-blogging site to school the Emmys announcer.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:September 18, 2017, 1:59 PM IST
Photo credits: Reuters
Actress Priyanka Chopra made an appearance for the Emmys, and as expected, earned a huge applause for her look. The 35-year-old actress stunned in a body-hugging white custom-made Balmain feathered ensemble.

Chopra took the stage along with Anthony Anderson to present the Award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series to John Oliver for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver at the Microsoft Theater on September 17.

priyanka

Image credits: Reuters

While announcing her name, the Emmys announcer missed out an "R" from Chopra and pronounced it as "Chopa". The goof up with her name came as a surprise to many since Chopra, a familiar name and face has already played the lead in the crime drama thriller series Quantico and made her Hollywood debut with Seth Gordon’s Baywatch.

Here's the video:





Twitterati was quick to notice the mispronunciation and soon took to the micro-blogging site to school the announcer.








"Prianka" Oh, no!


















While the other no-so outraged folks appreciated the gorgeous actor. Priyanka grabbed everyone's attention in her full-sleeves creation, which was embellished with crystals and had a feather skirt train.




















