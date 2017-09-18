Twitter Unhappy After Emmys Announcer Mispronounced Priyanka Chopra's Name
Many users took to the micro-blogging site to school the Emmys announcer.
Photo credits: Reuters
Chopra took the stage along with Anthony Anderson to present the Award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series to John Oliver for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver at the Microsoft Theater on September 17.
Image credits: Reuters
While announcing her name, the Emmys announcer missed out an "R" from Chopra and pronounced it as "Chopa". The goof up with her name came as a surprise to many since Chopra, a familiar name and face has already played the lead in the crime drama thriller series Quantico and made her Hollywood debut with Seth Gordon’s Baywatch.
Here's the video:
.@priyankachopra and @anthonyanderson present the award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series at the #Emmys #PCatEmmys pic.twitter.com/XMuzYotLll— Team Priyanka Chopra (@TeamPriyanka) September 18, 2017
Twitterati was quick to notice the mispronunciation and soon took to the micro-blogging site to school the announcer.
Did this dude just call her "Priyanka Chopa"? wtf— Saajid (@sjdvda) September 18, 2017
Hey #Emmys is @priyankachopra's name REALLY that hard to pronounce? CHO-PRA !! Not "Choppa" My Nana would be so pissed right now pic.twitter.com/dPBgBne4iQ— UrCrazyDidi (@CrazedIndianW) September 18, 2017
"Prianka" Oh, no!
There's an 'R' in Prianka's last name, announcer. #Emmys— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 18, 2017
Did the announcer just pronounce her last name as 'Chopa'? #Emmys— Dan Delaney (@MNDanimal) September 18, 2017
Did this mofo just say Priyanka ChoPA?— entha (@enthahotness) September 18, 2017
THE GUY SAID PRIYANKA CHOPA AND LITERALLY EVERYONE IN MY FAMILY WENT “PRIYANKA CHOPA!!”— neelam! 🐍 (@taylortownsends) September 18, 2017
Yikes at that last name mispronunciation 😳Chopa? #Emmys— Danielle Sacco (@DanielleSacco) September 18, 2017
While the other no-so outraged folks appreciated the gorgeous actor. Priyanka grabbed everyone's attention in her full-sleeves creation, which was embellished with crystals and had a feather skirt train.
.@priyankachopra is FIERCE! She looks absolutely stunning in @Balmain... #PCAtEmmys #Emmys pic.twitter.com/FJmvqVxeNR— Team Priyanka Chopra (@TeamPriyanka) September 17, 2017
#BTS @priyankachopra getting ready for the #Emmys... She looks absolutely gorgeous! #PCatEmmys pic.twitter.com/zJ8QlU9j9m— Team Priyanka Chopra (@TeamPriyanka) September 17, 2017
When Priyanka Chopra comes, you just better be ready! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/tWozGT7gJR— TheMixxTV (@The_MIXXTV) September 17, 2017
Priyanka Chopra attends the Emmy Awards 2017 pic.twitter.com/MIdycoCOzR— desi's slay™ (@desixslays) September 18, 2017
Aziz Ansari— Natasha Fatah 🏹 (@NatashaFatah) September 18, 2017
Kumail Nanjiani
Priyanka Chopra
Riz Ahmed
When I was a little girl this was but a dream.#Emmys #SouthAsiaRepresent
Safe to say @priyankachopra is an E! Glambot pro! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/1E9gHuggQz— E! Style (@EOnlineStyle) September 18, 2017
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni Takes Record Books by Storm in Chennai
- India vs Australia: Attacking Captain Makes me More Attacking: Chahal
- 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show - 6 Concept Cars to Check Out
- The Handmaid's Tale to Big Little Lies: The Complete List of Winners
- Ajinkya Rahane Shows Why He Is Considered India's Top Fielder