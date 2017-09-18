Twitter Unhappy After Emmys Announcer Mispronounced Priyanka Chopra's Name

Did this dude just call her "Priyanka Chopa"? wtf — Saajid (@sjdvda) September 18, 2017

Hey #Emmys is @priyankachopra's name REALLY that hard to pronounce? CHO-PRA !! Not "Choppa" My Nana would be so pissed right now pic.twitter.com/dPBgBne4iQ — UrCrazyDidi (@CrazedIndianW) September 18, 2017

There's an 'R' in Prianka's last name, announcer. #Emmys — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 18, 2017

Did the announcer just pronounce her last name as 'Chopa'? #Emmys — Dan Delaney (@MNDanimal) September 18, 2017

Did this mofo just say Priyanka ChoPA? — entha (@enthahotness) September 18, 2017

THE GUY SAID PRIYANKA CHOPA AND LITERALLY EVERYONE IN MY FAMILY WENT “PRIYANKA CHOPA!!” — neelam! 🐍 (@taylortownsends) September 18, 2017

Yikes at that last name mispronunciation 😳Chopa? #Emmys — Danielle Sacco (@DanielleSacco) September 18, 2017

When Priyanka Chopra comes, you just better be ready! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/tWozGT7gJR — TheMixxTV (@The_MIXXTV) September 17, 2017

Priyanka Chopra attends the Emmy Awards 2017 pic.twitter.com/MIdycoCOzR — desi's slay™ (@desixslays) September 18, 2017

Aziz Ansari

Kumail Nanjiani

Priyanka Chopra

Riz Ahmed



When I was a little girl this was but a dream.#Emmys #SouthAsiaRepresent — Natasha Fatah 🏹 (@NatashaFatah) September 18, 2017

Related Stories Priyanka Chopra Slays Emmys Red Carpet in This Balmain Feathered Ensemble

Actress Priyanka Chopra made an appearance for the Emmys, and as expected, earned a huge applause for her look. The 35-year-old actress stunned in a body-hugging white custom-made Balmain feathered ensemble.Chopra took the stage along with Anthony Anderson to present the Award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series to John Oliver for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver at the Microsoft Theater on September 17.Image credits: ReutersWhile announcing her name, the Emmys announcer missed out an "R" from Chopra and pronounced it as "Chopa". The goof up with her name came as a surprise to many since Chopra, a familiar name and face has already played the lead in the crime drama thriller series Quantico and made her Hollywood debut with Seth Gordon’s Baywatch.Twitterati was quick to notice the mispronunciation and soon took to the micro-blogging site to school the announcer."Prianka" Oh, no!While the other no-so outraged folks appreciated the gorgeous actor. Priyanka grabbed everyone's attention in her full-sleeves creation, which was embellished with crystals and had a feather skirt train.