Twitter Unhappy As BJP MLA Sangeet Som Calls Taj Mahal A Blot On Indian Culture

'The creator of Taj Mahal (Shahjahan) imprisoned his father. He wanted to wipe out Hindus. If these people are part of our history, then it is very sad and we will change this history,' said Sangeet Som.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:October 16, 2017, 11:27 AM IST
BJP MLA Sangeet Som has courted some fresh controversy after he called the Taj Mahal "a blot on Indian culture".

"Many people were disappointed that the Taj Mahal was removed from UP tourism booklet. What history are we talking about? The creator of Taj Mahal (Shahjahan) imprisoned his father. He wanted to wipe out Hindus. If these people are part of our history, then it is very sad and we will change this history," said Som.

The UP tourism booklet, which was released to mark six months of the Yogi Adityanath government in UP, includes plans for new attractions including a tour of monuments and locations central to the Ramayana. It also includes existing tourist destinations like the Gorakhpur temple (of which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the main priest). It somehow does not feature the Taj.




Twitter was quick to react to MLA's controversial views.

















































