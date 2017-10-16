Traitors built the Taj Mahal. It should not get space in history: Sangeet Som, UP MLA pic.twitter.com/iqs7hkLrnG — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 16, 2017

Taj Mahal is such a non issue but politicians will continue to try and divide this country aur yaha twitter pe hum RW LW khelte rahe hai — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) October 16, 2017

There's so much else to discuss and yet the agenda for the day is Taj Mahal and you'll hear the words Hindu Muslim on national TV all day — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) October 16, 2017

If Traitors built Taj Mahal & Sangeet Som, UP MLA is compelled to remove from history books, what about LAL QILA? No HOISTING of TIRANGA 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ChoMya0TF3 — Athif 🇮🇳 (@Athif) October 16, 2017

"Traitors"also build Red Fort will MODI stop hoisting Tiranga ?Can MODI & YOGI tell domestic & foreign tourist not to visit TAJ MAHAL? https://t.co/3dyDsv7b4e — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 16, 2017

How far are we from asking: Should the Taj Mahal not be given the same treatment as the one Taliban meted out to the Bamiyan Buddhas? https://t.co/Kd0hfxaXZ0 — Sushant Singh (@SushantSin) October 16, 2017

They will try to divert u to Taj Mahal, u keep asking them questions about health, education, dampening economy & unemployment 📉 — Nitin Chavan (@a20nitin) October 16, 2017

India is known in the tourist world for the Taj Mahal. One had better not bite the hand that feeds Mr. Sangeet Som — Anuja (@AnjaSpeak) October 16, 2017

@narendramodi ji, Please command your leaders to upgrade themselves from Cow, Taj Mahal to ground work and public welfare. https://t.co/c5ldCkuOXg — Zubina W Ahmad 🇮🇳 (@zubina_ahmad) October 16, 2017

Taj Mahal is India’s pride, infrastructure around it could be better but it still attracts millions. Make Agra better, Taj is good as it is — vibhuti arora (@AroraVibhuti) October 16, 2017

Sangeet Som,instigator&accused in the Muzaffarnagar riots is the right person to speak on blot&glory to the nation.Sharm toh bech khayi hai https://t.co/obwIsRfmxX — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) October 16, 2017

We shld not fall into Taj Mahal trap laid out by the Sangh Parivar to distract us from the Pagal Vikas & loosening control on the narrative. — Syed Maqbool (@maqbool_sm) October 16, 2017

"Taj Mahal was built by traitors its shouldn't be given space in history", says a man who represents 'parliament' built by British — calmwinds (@eratticritic) October 16, 2017

Sangeet Som not just the Taj Mahal even the Parliament House and Rashtrapathi Bhavan were made by traitors .Are you going to close them too — Anoop Chathoth (@anoopc) October 16, 2017

वो ताज पर ले जायेगा, तुम आज पर अड़े रहना ! — Rofl Gandhi Cracker (@RoflGandhi_) October 16, 2017

