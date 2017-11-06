GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Twitter Upset After Donald Trump Dumps Entire Box Of Fish Food Into Pond

Twitter had a field day after US President Donald Trump was photographed dumping a box of fish food into a pond of koi carp during his trip to Japan.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:November 6, 2017, 3:41 PM IST
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
US President Donald Trump sparked a feeding frenzy on social media Monday when he was photographed dumping a box of fish food into a pond of koi carp during his trip to Japan.

Trump and his Japanese host Shinzo Abe began by delicately spooning out the food into the pond to the waiting koi, which had been rounded up by a clapping Japanese aide.

The US leader apparently lost patience with this method and dumped the entire box of fish food into the pond.

President Donald Trump pours the remainder of his fish food out as he and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe feed fish in a koi pond at the Akasaka Palace, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Tokyo. Trump is on a five country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Image credits: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)


The incident caused outrage among fish lovers on Twitter, with many pointing out that fish cannot absorb a large amount of food at a time.

U.S. President Donald Trump feeds carps with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before their working lunch at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. (Toru Hanai/Pool Photo via AP)

Image credits: (Toru Hanai/Pool Photo via AP)


Many outraged users took to the microblogging site to express their displeasure.






























Trump who was merely following his host’s lead as evident in the video footage eventually had supporters come out in his defence on the platform.
















(With AFP inputs)
