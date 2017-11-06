Twitter Upset After Donald Trump Dumps Entire Box Of Fish Food Into Pond

Trump was supposed to feed the koi by the spoonful with PM Abe but quickly got impatient and dumped the whole box of food into the pond. pic.twitter.com/MZxNfqTRDB — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 6, 2017

Trump refuses to feed the fish properly until Japanese automakers start making their cars in the US. pic.twitter.com/HE3ck63m9Q — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 6, 2017

"While his host, prime minister Shinzo Abe, sprinkles small spoonfuls, Trump dumps entire box of fish food into precious Japanese koi pond." pic.twitter.com/4FfBLvxwBw — Ryan Adams (@filmystic) November 6, 2017

Trump and Abe spoon feed fish from a box. President Trump in and act of generosity dumps the whole box! #TrumpJapan #TrumpAsia pic.twitter.com/zUnbQ4uZX9 — TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) November 6, 2017

Trump and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe were scheduled to feed koi spoonfuls of food. Until Trump poured his entire box of fish food into the pond. https://t.co/D7OIBzJrXi — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) November 6, 2017

Abe: This is an ancient practice in the Zen tradition. We feed the fish with mindfulness and compassion.

Trump, moaning: pic.twitter.com/Oh80u7TXmd — Shorts Boy 🍞 +🌹 (@CallMeShortsBoy) November 6, 2017

In the back Rex Tillerson's jaw dropped when President Trump poured the whole box of fish food in the pond. pic.twitter.com/ZeNSDZ8SiR — TRUMP News 24/7 (@MichaelDelauzon) November 6, 2017

Trump didn't become "impatient" as the media claims. PM Abe dumped the fish food first. Folks in the media are beyond petty. pic.twitter.com/GhZGIX0JbA — IAmSilky🇺🇸🇭🇺 (@IAmVerySilky) November 6, 2017

I cannot believe people here are complaining about how Trump fed some fish. You people need to be medicated. By the way, here's Abe. pic.twitter.com/72lxYuzFB2 — IAmSilky🇺🇸🇭🇺 (@IAmVerySilky) November 6, 2017

Trump didn't become "impatient" as the media claims. PM Abe dumped the fish food first. Folks in the media are beyond petty. pic.twitter.com/GhZGIX0JbA — IAmSilky🇺🇸🇭🇺 (@IAmVerySilky) November 6, 2017

Here's the unedited video of Trump following the PM's lead by tossing the remains of the fish food. pic.twitter.com/h6QKZkXdqr — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) November 6, 2017

US President Donald Trump sparked a feeding frenzy on social media Monday when he was photographed dumping a box of fish food into a pond of koi carp during his trip to Japan.Trump and his Japanese host Shinzo Abe began by delicately spooning out the food into the pond to the waiting koi, which had been rounded up by a clapping Japanese aide.The US leader apparently lost patience with this method and dumped the entire box of fish food into the pond.Image credits: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)The incident caused outrage among fish lovers on Twitter, with many pointing out that fish cannot absorb a large amount of food at a time.Image credits: (Toru Hanai/Pool Photo via AP)(With AFP inputs)