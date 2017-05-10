X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
3-min read

Twitterati Is Comparing Sachin Tendulkar's Son Arjun With Justin Bieber Yet Again

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com @Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated: May 10, 2017, 6:01 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Twitterati Is Comparing Sachin Tendulkar's Son Arjun With Justin Bieber Yet Again
(Photo: Facebook/Circle of India)

Canadian pop star, international sensation and Grammy award winner Justin Drew Bieber landed in Mumbai early on Wednesday amidst tight security for his 'Purpose World Tour'. Escorted in a thick security blanket out of the Kalina airport, he was quickly whisked off to St. Regis Hotel in south Mumbai amidst Z-plus level of security.

The tour is to promote his fourth album, the critically-acclaimed Purpose, in which he has experimented with more adventurous electronic sounds.

Ecstatic fans from across the world took to social media to wish him luck for the concert, while others expressed their excitement on him being in India for the gig. And while Beliebers were hooting for the young pop sensation over social media, a few Twitter users pointed out that former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun bears an uncanny resemblance to the Canadian singing sensation.

And when we looked up, we found that the two did share similarities.

In fact, the two look so similar that some even called Arjun the 'Indian Justin Bieber' and others wondered if they were twins!

Bieber made it big in the music industry after he was discovered by a talent manager through his YouTube videos in 2008. He released his debut EP, My World in 2009. There was no looking back for him after that. His fan base, dubbed 'Beliebers', largely consists of teenage girls.

Arjun Tendulkar, too, has a huge fan following in India and after seeing his images none can deny that there is a resemblance between the two.

"My god I was unaware that Sachin Tendulkar is father of #JustinBieberIndia (sic)," wrote a Twitter user.

Arjun's resemblance to the 'Sorry' hitmaker has been noticed on social media earlier as well. Take a look.

A Tabloid had even dedicated an article titled 'Spot the difference - Arjun Belieber?’ to the two young celebrities.

Interestingly, Arjun's sister Sara is a huge fan of Bieber. She even got herself clicked with the star during a concert in the US.

(With input from IANS)

First Published: May 10, 2017, 4:45 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.