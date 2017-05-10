Twitterati Is Comparing Sachin Tendulkar's Son Arjun With Justin Bieber Yet Again

Canadian pop star, international sensation and Grammy award winner Justin Drew Bieber landed in Mumbai early on Wednesday amidst tight security for his 'Purpose World Tour'. Escorted in a thick security blanket out of the Kalina airport, he was quickly whisked off to St. Regis Hotel in south Mumbai amidst Z-plus level of security.

The tour is to promote his fourth album, the critically-acclaimed Purpose, in which he has experimented with more adventurous electronic sounds.

Ecstatic fans from across the world took to social media to wish him luck for the concert, while others expressed their excitement on him being in India for the gig. And while Beliebers were hooting for the young pop sensation over social media, a few Twitter users pointed out that former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun bears an uncanny resemblance to the Canadian singing sensation.

And when we looked up, we found that the two did share similarities.

In fact, the two look so similar that some even called Arjun the 'Indian Justin Bieber' and others wondered if they were twins!

Bieber made it big in the music industry after he was discovered by a talent manager through his YouTube videos in 2008. He released his debut EP, My World in 2009. There was no looking back for him after that. His fan base, dubbed 'Beliebers', largely consists of teenage girls.

Arjun Tendulkar, too, has a huge fan following in India and after seeing his images none can deny that there is a resemblance between the two.

"My god I was unaware that Sachin Tendulkar is father of #JustinBieberIndia (sic)," wrote a Twitter user.

My god I was unaware that Sachin Tendulkar is father of #JustinBieberIndia pic.twitter.com/e5H5A17luT — Mayanti Langer (@Langer_Mayanti) May 10, 2017

@Langer_Mayanti Arjun Tendulkar is very look alike of Justin Bieber — Mohammad Tanveer (@cr7federet) May 10, 2017

Arjun's resemblance to the 'Sorry' hitmaker has been noticed on social media earlier as well. Take a look.

Arjun Tendulkar looks like Justin Bieber..... pic.twitter.com/EJuBvQPr0R — Fahim Farooq (@fahim_parekh) September 24, 2016

Arjun tendulkar , son of sachin tendulkar hai ya Justin Beiber 😇

@Sadafawanvk @psspank pic.twitter.com/NtLjNN5D0J — ツ Sayak Rhett (@SayakTweeting) April 19, 2016

Man @sachin_rt sir's son Arjun Tendulkar looks exact like @justinbieber :O GABBARs Wait Killing Us pic.twitter.com/pShboO7ePJ — 2.0 PadMan MOGUL🏅 (@GurmeetSingh42) April 24, 2015

why the hell is Arjun Tendulkar looking like Justin Bieber wth pic.twitter.com/U0P7Z399iF — preksha (@iKohliGirl) June 11, 2014

A Tabloid had even dedicated an article titled 'Spot the difference - Arjun Belieber?’ to the two young celebrities.

Interestingly, Arjun's sister Sara is a huge fan of Bieber. She even got herself clicked with the star during a concert in the US.

(With input from IANS)