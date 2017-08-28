GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Twitter's Happiness Doubles As Ram Rahim Gets 20 Years In Jail, Not 10

Double trouble. Yaay!

Anurag Verma | @kitAnurag

Updated:August 28, 2017, 8:32 PM IST
On Friday, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan, head of the Haryana-based Dera Sacha Sauda, was convicted of rape charges by the CBI court in Panchkula.

Dera Sacha was fighting a case of rape and sexual exploitation of two women who were then, back in 2002, members of his sect in the town of Sirsa in Haryana, about 260 kilometers from Chandigarh.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Monday sentenced to 20 years -- 10 years each for two rapes that will run consecutively, and not concurrently as was understood initially -- in prison for raping two of his women followers over a period of time.




The Dera chief has also been slapped a fine of Rs 30 lakh.

CBI judge Jagdeep Singh, who was flown to Rohtak Jail, gave 10 minutes to each side to present their arguments. The CBI had sought life imprisonment, while the defence cited his age, health, and social work as mitigating factors.


Twitterati had earlier rejoiced the news of 10-year sentence.

















While some believed the 10-year term wasn't just sufficient. Rightly so.














And when the news of Ram Rahim's consecutive sentences broke out, Twitterati's celebrations multiplied by 2.













































The case first came to light in 2002 when two female followers of Dera Sacha Sauda wrote an anonymous letter addressed to the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, accusing the Dera chief of sexual abuse. Following this, the Punjab and Haryana High Court took up the matter and ordered a CBI probe into the incident on September 24, 2002.
