Uber Apologises After Their 'Wife Appreciation Day' Promotion Draws Flak

On Sunday, uberEats sent out a promotional message that urged men to 'let their wives take a day off from the kitchen.'

CNN-News18

Updated:September 19, 2017, 4:49 PM IST
Uber Apologises After Their 'Wife Appreciation Day' Promotion Draws Flak
Photo credits: AP
Uber has apologised after their food delivery service UberEATS sent out a promotional message that urged men to "let their wives take a day off from the kitchen" which drew criticism on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

On Sunday, Uber sent users a message to celebrate the occasion of "Wife Appreciation Day" and giving them an off of Rs 100 on an order of Rs 400.

"Uber Bangalore
Dear Husbands, a gentle reminder - Today is Wife Appreciation Day!
Order on uberEATS and let your wife take a day off from the kitchen.
Use promo code 'nocookingday' and get Rs 100 off on a minimum billing of Rs 400.
Valid only on 17th September," the Uber Bangalore promo said.

The angry recipients of the message took to social media calling the promo sexist. One Twitter user brought the promo to Uber's Chief Brand Officer Bozoma Saint John who called the promotion "completely unacceptable" and vowed to "take care of this".

















Uber later apologised for the promotion.





Uber's Chief Brand Officer Bozoma Saint John called the promotion "completely unacceptable".




Earlier this year, former Uber engineer's blog post speaking of the sexism and harassment she experienced at Uber had gone viral on the Internet.
