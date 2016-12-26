US Ambassador To Japan And Staff Dancing In A Christmas Video Is Winning The Internet

The U.S Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy and staff members of the U.S mission in various centres across Japan - Tokyo, Sapporo, Nagoya, Osaka, Fukuoka, and Naha, grooved to 'Koi Dance' (Love Dance), a track from one of the most popular TV shows in Japan.

Enjoying the holiday season, the staff members showed off their dance moves in their own rendition of the song and most of them were dressed in 'Christmas' outfits. In fact, Kennedy who is seen dressed as Santa Claus in the video, opens the video with a somewhat weird dance move.

Nonetheless, the video struck a right cord with the audiences and has garnered over 4 million views in about five days.

Take a look.