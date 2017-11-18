F18 Pilot Leaves Giant Penis Trail in the Sky, US Navy Says Sorry

The most monumental thing to happen in omak. A penis in the sky pic.twitter.com/SM8k1tNYaj — Anahi Torres (@anahi_torres_) November 16, 2017

Let’s draw a dick in the sky above Omak today... #chemtrails #dicksout #wtf A post shared by Philly (@kphilly55) on Nov 16, 2017 at 12:57pm PST

Some pilots at NAS Whidbey did some sky writing today. ‍♂️https://t.co/9IsYvkX1za pic.twitter.com/Lm7kpMhKpY — Adam Gessaman (@adamrg) November 17, 2017

Gotta love Omak, WA A post shared by Russell Reed (@rreed.69) on Nov 17, 2017 at 6:25am PST

Using an expensive machine built for war to draw a giant penis in the sky is a little too on the nose for This Year In Symbolism. — erin mccann (@mccanner) November 17, 2017

If a navy pilot drawing a penis in the sky doesn’t describe military shenanigans I don’t know what will. — Shaffer (@AlexanderShaffr) November 17, 2017

The Navy pilot that drew a penis in the sky is my new hero. — Kinser Sebastian (@TheHorse34) November 18, 2017

Gone are the days when you looked up and saw love messages floating in the sky painted by skilled pilots.Residents of the town of Omak in Okanogan County, Washington, got the shock of their lives when they saw the F-18 jet drawing a giant penis in the sky on Thursday.Needless to say, the US Navy was left red-faced at the sight of an enormous outline of a penis in the sky drawn by one of their pilots using the condensation trails from his multi-million-dollar warplane.Navy officials acknowledged one of their crews was behind the stunt, saying the aircraft "left a condensed air trail resembling an obscene image to observers on the ground.""The actions of this aircrew were wholly unacceptable and antithetical to Navy core values," Lieutenant Commander Leslie Hubbell, a spokeswoman for the Naval Air Station on Whidbey Island, said in a statement."We have grounded the aircrew and are conducting a thorough investigation -- and we will hold those responsible accountable for their actions."The Navy apologizes for this irresponsible and immature act," she added.Many onlookers on the ground posted images of the drawing on social media and appeared amused by the stunt.Ramon Duran told The Spokesman-Review that he was running errands when he noticed the jet drawing the male genitalia."After it made the circles at the bottom, I knew what it was and started laughing," Duran said."It was pretty funny to see that. You don’t expect to see something like that."Of course, fascinated Internet users had something to say on this.(With AFP inputs)