2-min read

Vijay Goel Hits Back After Being Roasted On Twitter For 'Insensitive' Photo-Op

News18.com

First published: January 31, 2017, 1:27 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
Vijay Goel Hits Back After Being Roasted On Twitter For 'Insensitive' Photo-Op
File photo of Sports Minister Vijay Goel. (Photo: Getty Images)

It seems like sports minister Vijay Goel has landed himself in yet another controversy.

After his recent Twitter spat with Dangal actor Zaira Wasim, Goel has landed himself in a soup wherein he is being called out for being insensitive towards the visually impaired.

The sports minister on Sunday took to Twitter to talk about the Inauguration of the second World T-20 Cricket for Blind Championship organised by the Cricket Association for the Blind in New Delhi and share some images of the event.

And while the minister lauded the players' and their passion for the game, he himself played a bit of cricket as part of the event.

Goel, who blindfolded himself to play the game, later took to Twitter to share the images. And soon, the minister was called out for being insensitive towards the visually impaired.

Later, in a series of tweets, the sports minister explained that it was only on the request of the Blind Cricket Association that he played with a blindfold on.

The minister also shared a picture of the event which featured prominent cricketers including Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, Ashish Nehra, Ajinkya Rahane, all blindfolded.

On Sunday, at the event, Goel said the government has positive attitude towards Cricket for Blind and recently Shekhar Naik, a blind cricketer, was chosen for Padma Shri on the eve of Republic day.

With inputs from PTI.

