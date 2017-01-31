Vijay Goel Hits Back After Being Roasted On Twitter For 'Insensitive' Photo-Op
File photo of Sports Minister Vijay Goel. (Photo: Getty Images)
It seems like sports minister Vijay Goel has landed himself in yet another controversy.
After his recent Twitter spat with Dangal actor Zaira Wasim, Goel has landed himself in a soup wherein he is being called out for being insensitive towards the visually impaired.
The sports minister on Sunday took to Twitter to talk about the Inauguration of the second World T-20 Cricket for Blind Championship organised by the Cricket Association for the Blind in New Delhi and share some images of the event.
And while the minister lauded the players' and their passion for the game, he himself played a bit of cricket as part of the event.
Goel, who blindfolded himself to play the game, later took to Twitter to share the images. And soon, the minister was called out for being insensitive towards the visually impaired.
आज T20 ब्लाइंड क्रिकेट विश्वकप का शुभारम्भ दिल्ली में किया; खिलाड़ियों से मिलकर अत्यंत ख़ुशी हुई एवं उनके साथ खेला भी, इनके जज़्बे को सलाम! pic.twitter.com/VGLlLnp27V
— Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) January 29, 2017
What the hell is wrong with you, @VijayGoelBJP? https://t.co/30FZHEaN7d
— Manoj Bhagavatula (@ManojB90) January 30, 2017
Sports Minister @VijayGoelBJP, at inauguration of 2nd T20 World Cup Championship for the blind pic.twitter.com/qj1um4PPBE
— PIB India (@PIB_India) January 29, 2017
@PIB_India Is that shameless or what?!! 😠@VijayGoelBJP https://t.co/tLGCSthF70
— 🇮🇳 ^o-o^ 🇮🇳 (@sandeeproy1) January 30, 2017
Later, in a series of tweets, the sports minister explained that it was only on the request of the Blind Cricket Association that he played with a blindfold on.
On the request of @blind_cricket, is it a crime to play with them?
2/n
— Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) January 30, 2017
The minister also shared a picture of the event which featured prominent cricketers including Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, Ashish Nehra, Ajinkya Rahane, all blindfolded.
Dear @ShekharGupta & @BDUTT I was requested by @blind_cricket officials to play w/ the players in that way to encourage them. Also check pic pic.twitter.com/LTFcCHrzEm
— Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) January 30, 2017
On Sunday, at the event, Goel said the government has positive attitude towards Cricket for Blind and recently Shekhar Naik, a blind cricketer, was chosen for Padma Shri on the eve of Republic day.
With inputs from PTI.
