Vijay Goel Hits Back After Being Roasted On Twitter For 'Insensitive' Photo-Op

It seems like sports minister Vijay Goel has landed himself in yet another controversy.

After his recent Twitter spat with Dangal actor Zaira Wasim, Goel has landed himself in a soup wherein he is being called out for being insensitive towards the visually impaired.

The sports minister on Sunday took to Twitter to talk about the Inauguration of the second World T-20 Cricket for Blind Championship organised by the Cricket Association for the Blind in New Delhi and share some images of the event.

And while the minister lauded the players' and their passion for the game, he himself played a bit of cricket as part of the event.

Goel, who blindfolded himself to play the game, later took to Twitter to share the images. And soon, the minister was called out for being insensitive towards the visually impaired.

What the hell is wrong with you, @VijayGoelBJP? https://t.co/30FZHEaN7d — Manoj Bhagavatula (@ManojB90) January 30, 2017

Sports Minister @VijayGoelBJP, at inauguration of 2nd T20 World Cup Championship for the blind pic.twitter.com/qj1um4PPBE — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 29, 2017

Later, in a series of tweets, the sports minister explained that it was only on the request of the Blind Cricket Association that he played with a blindfold on.

On the request of @blind_cricket, is it a crime to play with them?

2/n — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) January 30, 2017

The minister also shared a picture of the event which featured prominent cricketers including Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, Ashish Nehra, Ajinkya Rahane, all blindfolded.

Dear @ShekharGupta & @BDUTT I was requested by @blind_cricket officials to play w/ the players in that way to encourage them. Also check pic pic.twitter.com/LTFcCHrzEm — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) January 30, 2017

On Sunday, at the event, Goel said the government has positive attitude towards Cricket for Blind and recently Shekhar Naik, a blind cricketer, was chosen for Padma Shri on the eve of Republic day.

With inputs from PTI.