Vijay Mallya's Speedy Bail is the Latest Target of Twitter Jokes
Liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is wanted in India for defaulting on loans worth Rs 9,000 crore, was arrested in London on Tuesday but was granted bail soon after.
Mallya has repeatedly refused to appear before courts and investigators in India since he secretly fled to Britain in March 2016, after defaulting on loan payments to state-owned banks and allegedly misusing the funds.
According to sources, the cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate are likely to be clubbed in the London court. His financial dealings are being investigated separately by the two agencies.
As soon as the news hit the social media, Twitterati was quick to react to Mallya's swift jail to bail journey.
Vijay Mallya gets bail within 15 mins and shows Honeypreet who is the real papaji.— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) October 3, 2017
Teacher: What's faster than the speed of light?— Harshit sharma (@Sharmajikaputtr) October 3, 2017
Student: Vijay Mallya 's bail .
Lol 😛— Its_neha (@chweetletstweet) October 3, 2017
I'm having my tea whn heard that Vijay Mallya is arrested
Whn i finised my tea another news of Mallya got bail 😂#VijayMallya
Vijay Mallya gets arrested.— Shridhar V (@iimcomic) October 3, 2017
*Indians start cooking Maggi to celebrate*
Vijay Mallya gets bail.
*Maggi is ready*
Normal person: ek 'Bhel' dena.— prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) October 3, 2017
Shopkeeper: ha bas 2 minute
Vijay Mallya: jra 'Bail' dena.
Court: ha bas 2 minute.#VijayMallya
Dhoni keep stumps after winning .— Hunट₹₹ ♂ (@nickhunterr) October 3, 2017
Vijay mallya keep bails after losing.#VijayMallya
Just before I could tweet about #VijayMallya arrest, he was out! impressive speed of bail.— जिद्दी जाट (@Ziddi_jat007) October 3, 2017
*Opens twitter*#VIjayMallya pic.twitter.com/n9nEnHBk7b— Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) October 3, 2017
#VijayMallya is breaking the record of bhai in terms of getting bail😂😂— Exaspe₹ating Aashiश (@aashishjoshi00) October 3, 2017
Just before I could tweet about #VijayMallya arrest, he was out! impressive speed of bail.— Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) October 3, 2017
Vijay Mallya gets arres.... bail— Maithun (@Being_Humor) October 3, 2017
(Faster than Dhoni’s stumping) 😭
Anyone who can put Vijay Mallya in jail for a long time should get a no-bail prize— P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) October 3, 2017
Thank God Vijay Mallya Got Bail Within Minutes Of His Arrest. Else I'd Have Lost Faith In Power Of Money. #VijayMallya pic.twitter.com/hSt6iM47cz— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) October 3, 2017
*Vijay Mallya Arrested*— Sulagna Chatterjee (@BeingChatterjee) October 3, 2017
Me: Faith in Judici...
*Vijay Mallya On Bail*
Me: ....ary kabhi tha hi nahi.
