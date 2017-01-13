»
Vin Diesel Lands In India, Twitter Cracks Up With 'Diesel' Jokes

First published: January 13, 2017, 1:32 PM IST | Updated: 4 hours ago
(Photo: Yogen Shah)

A rousing reception with traditional dhol, tutari and tilak was accorded to Hollywood star Vin Diesel, who landed here on Thursday morning on a two-day promotional tour of his forthcoming release xXx: Return of Xander Cage. On his maiden trip to India, Diesel says his dream to explore the country has come true.

The American actor was accompanied by his "xXx..." co-star and Indian actress Deepika Padukone and director D.J. Caruso.

"So honoured to be here in India for the first time. The xXx Global tour has been great and now I and Deepika Padukone are going to share this film with her country today. As a child, I always dreamed of visiting India... Thank you Paramount for making this dream come true. Xander," Diesel posted on Instagram.

Mumbai rolled out the red carpet with a Maharashtrian style welcome, complete with an aarti and tilak.

vin diesel india (Photo: Yogen Shah)

They arrived to a desi fanfare of biker women dressed in red nauvaris (nine-yard saris) and yellow turbans, even as men played the Nashik dhol (big drum) and trumpet-like curved folk instrument tutari. Diesel looked excited as he waved out to the media and to the crowd there with much gusto.

However, ever since the actor has landed in india, Twitterati can't stop cracking jokes on him. Jokes ranging from hike in diesel prices to the actor being the first choice for Gandhiji's role in the movie Gandhi, social media users had a lot to say and tweet. And before you go on to read what people tweeted let us warn you that some tweets are really mean!

Here's what they said:

The movie is a new instalment in the "xXx" series after the 2002 film xXx and the 2005 entertainer xXx: State of the Union. It also stars Ruby Rose, Samuel L. Jackson, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa.

With input from IANS.

