Vin Diesel Lands In India, Twitter Cracks Up With 'Diesel' Jokes

A rousing reception with traditional dhol, tutari and tilak was accorded to Hollywood star Vin Diesel, who landed here on Thursday morning on a two-day promotional tour of his forthcoming release xXx: Return of Xander Cage. On his maiden trip to India, Diesel says his dream to explore the country has come true.

The American actor was accompanied by his "xXx..." co-star and Indian actress Deepika Padukone and director D.J. Caruso.

"So honoured to be here in India for the first time. The xXx Global tour has been great and now I and Deepika Padukone are going to share this film with her country today. As a child, I always dreamed of visiting India... Thank you Paramount for making this dream come true. Xander," Diesel posted on Instagram.

Mumbai rolled out the red carpet with a Maharashtrian style welcome, complete with an aarti and tilak.

(Photo: Yogen Shah)

They arrived to a desi fanfare of biker women dressed in red nauvaris (nine-yard saris) and yellow turbans, even as men played the Nashik dhol (big drum) and trumpet-like curved folk instrument tutari. Diesel looked excited as he waved out to the media and to the crowd there with much gusto.

However, ever since the actor has landed in india, Twitterati can't stop cracking jokes on him. Jokes ranging from hike in diesel prices to the actor being the first choice for Gandhiji's role in the movie Gandhi, social media users had a lot to say and tweet. And before you go on to read what people tweeted let us warn you that some tweets are really mean!

Here's what they said:

*Vin Diesel lands in India* *switches his mobile phone on* SMS: <Grow back your hair & confidence with Dr. Batra 100% guaranteed result> — Sandy (@Sandyen12) January 13, 2017

Why did #VinDiesel Go To Mumbai ? Coz Diesel is Banned In Delhi 😜 — SP (@AngryYoungMann) January 13, 2017

Hope so Diesel price may get down. #VinDiesel — nage vaibhav w. (@nage_vaibhav) January 13, 2017

@viralbollywood VinDiesel showing gratitude to Deepika for referring him to Dr Batra's 😂 — Alok Tiwari (@1375aloktiwari) January 13, 2017

Delhi Guy: Sir, can I take one selfie? Big Fan!#VinDiesel : Sure

Delhi Guy: I love all your songs, especially when you say Mr. Worldwide! — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) January 12, 2017

Kejriwal: How much you charge for one movie?

Vin Diesel: $10 million

Kejriwal: Dekho..Modiji ne Diesel ke bhaav fir badha diye — Aladdin (@Alllahdin) January 12, 2017

#VinDiesel has arrived in India.

Hope, he meets all his worshipers here.

And, tells those helmetless biking fucktards to move to Sri Lanka. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) January 12, 2017

The lead role for the movie “Gandhi” originally was offered to #VinDiesel — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 12, 2017

The movie is a new instalment in the "xXx" series after the 2002 film xXx and the 2005 entertainer xXx: State of the Union. It also stars Ruby Rose, Samuel L. Jackson, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa.

With input from IANS.