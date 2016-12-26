Virat Kohli And Indian Cricket Team Members Nail Mannequin Challenge In This Video
Virat Kohli. (Image credit: AFP)
The latest to join the mannequin challenge bandwagon are the men in blue. On December 25, BCCI shared a video on its verified Twitter handle showcasing Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team members frozen in different poses.
While captain Virat Kohli can be seen holding and kissing the cup that the team recently won by defeating the England side 4-0, other players were seen frozen while talking, stretching etc.
By defeating England in the latest Test series, the Indian side managed to retain their No. 1 spot in the latest ICC Test rankings and as a celebration of their victory, the team decided to come up this new video combined with a trend (mannequin challenge) that has been taking the internet by storm.
#TeamIndia takes on the #MannequinChallenge and wishes everyone Merry Christmas https://t.co/9y1OoPr2cD pic.twitter.com/pQ0b22rzHo
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 25, 2016
Earlier, Michelle Obama, Ellen deGeneres took the mannequin challenge. In fact, even a YouTube channel by the name BeYouNick had also released a video on mannequin challenge in the backdrop of demonetisation.
