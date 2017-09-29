GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Takes His New Beast Bugatti Chiron For A Spin

Bugatti Chiron is Cristiano Ronaldo's newest beast and costs a whopping £1.85 million.

Updated:September 29, 2017, 5:30 PM IST
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Takes His New Beast Bugatti Chiron For A Spin
Photo credits: @cristiano / Instagram
Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest footballers of all time, is all celebrations after his side's comprehensive 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Bugatti Chiron that can clock a top speed of 261 mph and can get you from a standstill to 60 mph in a staggering 2.3 seconds, became the latest addition to Ronaldo's collection.

The beast that it is, costs around a whopping £1.85 million, had Ronaldo in the driver's seat who was accompanied by Cristiano Jr.

The Portugal star shared a video on his Instagram account and wrote, "New animal in the building Bugatti Chiron."

In its all glory.

ronaldo 1

ronaldo 2

ronaldo 3

Here's the video:

New animal in the building Bugatti Chiron 🎉🎉🎉✌️👌✈️

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on



Ronaldo struck twice as Los Blancos beat Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday night, marking his 410th and 411th goals for the club.

👌👌👌

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

