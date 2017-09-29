Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Takes His New Beast Bugatti Chiron For A Spin
Bugatti Chiron is Cristiano Ronaldo's newest beast and costs a whopping £1.85 million.
Photo credits: @cristiano / Instagram
Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest footballers of all time, is all celebrations after his side's comprehensive 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.
Bugatti Chiron that can clock a top speed of 261 mph and can get you from a standstill to 60 mph in a staggering 2.3 seconds, became the latest addition to Ronaldo's collection.
The beast that it is, costs around a whopping £1.85 million, had Ronaldo in the driver's seat who was accompanied by Cristiano Jr.
The Portugal star shared a video on his Instagram account and wrote, "New animal in the building Bugatti Chiron."
In its all glory.
Here's the video:
Ronaldo struck twice as Los Blancos beat Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday night, marking his 410th and 411th goals for the club.
