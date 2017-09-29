Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Takes His New Beast Bugatti Chiron For A Spin

New animal in the building Bugatti Chiron 🎉🎉🎉✌️👌✈️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

👌👌👌 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Sep 27, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest footballers of all time, is all celebrations after his side's comprehensive 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.Bugatti Chiron that can clock a top speed of 261 mph and can get you from a standstill to 60 mph in a staggering 2.3 seconds, became the latest addition to Ronaldo's collection.The beast that it is, costs around a whopping £1.85 million, had Ronaldo in the driver's seat who was accompanied by Cristiano Jr.The Portugal star shared a video on his Instagram account and wrote, "New animal in the building Bugatti Chiron."Ronaldo struck twice as Los Blancos beat Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday night, marking his 410th and 411th goals for the club.