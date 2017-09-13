WATCH: Monkey Takes a Joy Ride in Delhi Metro, Video Goes Viral

In a bizarre incident, a monkey was seen taking a joy ride on Delhi Metro on Monday. The monkey got inside a train compartment and started moving from one bogie to another.While no passengers were harmed by the monkey, a 2-minute video that has gone viral captured the entire incident.In the video, passengers were seen sitting while the monkey walked past by them from one bogie to another. Upon seeing the monkey, some passengers were left amused and some cracked jokes.The incident, although it is not being taken too seriously by Internet users, actually exposes safety lapses on the part of Delhi Metro.This is not the first time that Delhi Metro has come in the news for wrong reasons, previously, it was reported that a train during wee hours started moving with its doors open.Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) hasn’t issued any statement on the monkey incident until now.