Watch This Fearless Little Goofball Steal Popcorn From Prince Harry

Emily Henson managed to sneakily steal some popcorn without catching the Prince's eyes before he finally realised what was going on.

CNN-News18

Updated:September 28, 2017, 6:12 PM IST
Britain's Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle made their first formal public appearance together on Monday, with the couple holding hands and watching a wheelchair tennis match at the Invictus Games in Toronto.

This time around the 33-year-old Prince was seen making a new friend at a volleyball match. The goofball, Emily Henson, all of just two years, made a fearless decision to steal popcorn from none other than the Prince himself.

Seated in the stands next to Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Henson managed to sneakily steal some popcorn without catching the Prince's eyes before he finally realised what was going on.




When he spotted Emily, daughter of his friend and former Invictus competitor and Paralympian David Henson, he teased her by taking the bag of popcorn away and eventually ended up playing and making faces for the little girl.




All of this was caught on camera and the video of the brave steal spread across the Internet, melting everyone's heart collectively.



Watch the video here:




