'We Hear Every One Of You': Kolkata Police Joins #MeToo Movement
In a Facebook post, Kolkata Police urged women to be strong and angry about the harassment they face and come forward to file complaints without any fear.
New York Times' report on Hollywood's powerhouse and 65-year-old producer Harvey Weinstein's decades-long alleged sexual harassment and assault has started a much needed conversation of women safety across the globe.
Since the first revelations, the toll of women accusing Weinstein of gross sexual malfeasance, and worse, has steadily increased. At last count, there were 25 women accusing the powerful producer of abusing his self-perceived rights and using his influence in unsavoury ways.
On Sunday, microblogging site Twitter was bombarded with tweets, especially from women, who used two words - "Me Too" - to reveal that they have been sexually assaulted or harassed.
The trend kicked off after actress Alyssa Milano took to Twitter and posted a note while writing "If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet."
Me too.
Suggested by a friend: "If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote 'Me too.' as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem."
Since then, thousands of women (and men) have come out and shared their experiences of sexual assault and harassment or extended their support to those who have shown the courage to come out by tweeting with "Me Too".
Now, taking the conversation ahead, Kolkata Police has joined the movement and pledges to ensure women safety. The #MeToo trend that has rattled everyone by how common and rampant sexual harassment is among women, the Kolkata Police said "we hear every single one of you," on its Facebook page.
The Kolkata Police who recently launched the project "Dear Boys" emphasised on how it is important to talk to boys about the need to stop sexual harassment.
The post read:
#metoo
Yesterday and today, we found Facebook and Twitter full of the metoo hashtag, which exposes the shocking number of women who have been subject to sexual harassment.
We at Kolkata Police have been perturbed by the number of women who have shared #metoo. And we would also like to reiterate our pledge and commitment by saying that we hear every single one of you.
We are here to take your complaints every time you want to report a case of sexual harassment. So walk into our police stations whenever you want to report sexual harassment, and our officers are there to hear your experiences with patience and kindness and take your complaints. We urge you to be strong, we want you to be very, very angry about the leering, jeering, threats, verbal and physical abuses, we are asking you to be not afraid and to report to the police every time.
We also feel it important to talk to boys about the need to stop sexual harassment, and for this, we have recently launched a project, Dear Boys, in schools. We have visited ten schools of Kolkata, and the second part of Dear Boys will start mid-November.
The post soon went viral and people came forward to thank the police for their response on the ongoing #MeToo hashtag.
"Thank you Kolkata Police. Let's hope that when a woman actually enters a station to file an FIR the police do indeed treat the case with respect . Usually the attitude is extremely backward and patriarchal, focussing on what she was wearing and where she was at what time and whether she was drinking or not," wrote one user.
