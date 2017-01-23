West Bengal Tourism Ad Featuring SRK Is Winning the Internet With Its Sweetness

West Bengal Tourism’s new ad is winning the internet with its ‘sweetness’ and rightly so. Ever since the ad released on Friday, it has crossed a million views and been shared by more than 30, 000 people on Facebook alone. The video is through a foreigner’s eyes who embarks on a journey through West Bengal and soaks in the culture, the food and the ambience of the state.

From the busy college streets and yellow cabs in Kolkata, to devouring bhetki paturis, to visiting architecturally rich temples of Bishnupur, to the haunting music of the Bauls, to Rabidra Sangeet- the video captures all things beautiful about the state.

From the mystic valleys in Darjeeling, to the breathtaking sea beach of Mandarmani, the video is a visual delight. For a lot of Bengalis living outside the state, the video has struck a chord for its authenticity and made them crave for a trip back home. What more, the video ends with Shah Rukh Khan, the state’s brand ambassador, crooning Tagore’s song and serenading the young girl on Kolkata’s tram.

Conceptualized by Ogilvy &Mather Kolkata, the video aimed at highlighting the lesser known places of Bengal. “We wanted to stay away from the stereotypes. Every West Bengal Tourism ad in the past has highlighted Sundarbans, Darjeeling, Howrah Bridge- the idea was to showcase the hidden gems of the state,” says Sujoy Roy, Creative Director of Ogilvy & Mather. The video has been shot by production house Nirvana who have in the past worked on ad campaigns of Incredible India.

Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Executive Creative Director (South Asia) of Ogilvy & Mather, said, “In Bengal, sweetness finds different manifestations. It is in the language we speak, the hospitality we extend to our guests and our cuisine. Thus, when we were entrusted with the responsibility of creating communication for Bengal Tourism, we worked on a campaign that would identify Bengal as the sweetest part of India.”

People have been praising the ad on social media, calling it a fitting tribute to the state.

After Rajasthan tourism, this has to be the best ad created by any state tourism board.

The sweetest part of India with probably the sweetest Ad in India.😊

