WhatsApp Outage Has Launched A Thousand Jokes On The Internet

Popular messaging app ‘WhatsApp’ faced an outage on Friday. The app was down for many users for about 45 minutes.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18

Updated:November 3, 2017, 3:23 PM IST
WhatsApp Outage Has Launched A Thousand Jokes On The Internet
Popular messaging app ‘WhatsApp’ faced an outage on Friday. The app was down for many users for about 45 minutes.
Popular messaging service WhatsApp faced an outage across the world on Friday.

People were unable to send or receive messages using the Facebook-owned app apparently due to a server problem.

The crowd-sourced service outage website -- sitedowntectector.com -- that tracks websites facing downtime too indicated that WhatsApp was indeed facing technical issues. The app which didn't appear to be broken initially kept showing a "connecting" message during its outage. The app crash hit several countries including India, US, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia and various parts of Europe. A similar global WhatsApp crash was experienced back in September wherein the users reported a similar problem of not being able to access their messages on the app.

Users from different parts of the world took to the rival social networking site Twitter and posted tweets using the hashtag #whatsappdown. Many lost their minds, while some managed to slip in a few jokes.








































































However, after around 45 minutes, users began reporting that service had been restored.

