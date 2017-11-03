WhatsApp Outage Has Launched A Thousand Jokes On The Internet

Switching between WiFi and 4G trying to get WhatsApp messages to send #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/rGCaS0NdML — Kam (@Kamil_LFC94) November 3, 2017

#WhatsAppDown Is A Complete Failure Of Modi's Digital India Campaign. PM Modi Must Resign. — Arvind Kejriwal (@TroluKejri) November 3, 2017

The reason for #WhatsAppDown could be an Indian engineer working there. His girl blocked him and he went 'le phir, main block to sab block' — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 3, 2017

#WhatsAppDown This dumb piece of shit WhatsApp goes down worldwide and also deleted me from my family jokes group, the forwards of which I thoroughly enjoyed reading and I definitely didn't exit the group myself, the app is so buggy, it was entirely Whatsapp's fault. — Akshar (@AksharPathak) November 3, 2017

#WhatsAppDown is down not only in TN or India, but throughout the world. FB & Twitter helps us to know it :-) — Sathish Kumar M (@sathishmsk) November 3, 2017

Whatsapp is down. The end of the world is near. pic.twitter.com/gEvfFMVH15 — Rubén Mozo (@rubenmozo) November 3, 2017

How do you confirm that #WhatsApp is down? Just hop onto twitter and search for it 'cause its trending! 😂 #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/9KUOEU0WWB — Akshadraj Godbole (@akshadraj) November 3, 2017

Whatsapp was down for few minutes and suddenly the unemployment rate amongst Indian uncles rose by 1000 times. #WhatsappDown — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) November 3, 2017

Just changed my WhatsApp status to can't talk Whatsapp only. #WhatsAppDown — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) November 3, 2017

Whatsapp not working. Check Twitter to see if I’m the only one or not! #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/KnDQV3KX86 — Pricillajc (@jcpricy) November 3, 2017

Everyone is checking Twitter to see if whatsapp is down #WhatsappDown ‍ pic.twitter.com/VOmkuEG8Uk — Smik The Deejay® (@dj_smik) November 3, 2017

500 people in India have already died because Whatsapp is down and they couldn't forward a chain message to 10 people. #WhatsappDown — Anshu Mor (@anshuMor) November 3, 2017

When WhatsApp is down and you couldn’t post a story of the song you were listening to. #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/YLPGFc8qJz — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 3, 2017

Whatsapp is down folks. This is not a drill. #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/ObazSKGqHf — Paddy Power (@paddypower) November 3, 2017

RT If You Logged On To Twitter Only To Check If #WhatsappDown — Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) November 3, 2017

Popular messaging service WhatsApp faced an outage across the world on Friday.People were unable to send or receive messages using the Facebook-owned app apparently due to a server problem.The crowd-sourced service outage website -- sitedowntectector.com -- that tracks websites facing downtime too indicated that WhatsApp was indeed facing technical issues. The app which didn't appear to be broken initially kept showing a "connecting" message during its outage. The app crash hit several countries including India, US, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia and various parts of Europe. A similar global WhatsApp crash was experienced back in September wherein the users reported a similar problem of not being able to access their messages on the app.Users from different parts of the world took to the rival social networking site Twitter and posted tweets using the hashtag #whatsappdown. Many lost their minds, while some managed to slip in a few jokes.However, after around 45 minutes, users began reporting that service had been restored.