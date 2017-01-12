When TVF Founder Arunabh Kumar Met Google CEO Sunder Pichai at IIT Kharagpur

Arunabh Kumar​, Founder of popular youtube channel TVF (The Viral Fever) and popular for playing Yogi in channel's hit series TVF's Pitchers ​​met ​Sundar Pichai recently. The Google CEO and Kumar both are alumni of IIT Kharagpur and crossed path when Pichai was visiting their alma matter.

Interestingly, Pichai was Kumar's hostel senior and he hosted the Google CEO for a tour of their hostel.

"I was invited to welcome and host a Hostel Senior of mine who also happens to be the CEO of Google. We are both from Nehru Hall in IIT KGP and I was there with the entire hostel to greet him and show him around." Arunabh said.

Pichai also visited his in the hostel where he spent some moments alone. He had a strict schedule but when he saw a place in the hostel called 'Catwalk' where a lot of Ragging used to happen in ancient days, he broke the entourage and went to see that as well.

Arunabh further added, "I told him how ragging is a thing of past now in IITs. We spoke of the Waterfall Tradition at our hostel, where an entire batch of Fresher used to be gathered on ground for something serious, but after a bit, they were showered with buckets of water from the top.

Kumar has also requested the Google CEO to do a guest appearance in TVF Pitchers.

"TVF has been working closely with Google n Youtube forever but, I never thought I will get to meet someone that I idolise so closely. It definitely has to be one of the most awesome moments of my life and will cherish it forever." Arunabh said.