While Vice President Mike Pence Bats for Anti-immigration, Wife Karen Opens Home to 15,000 Bees

Vice President Mike Pence's wife, Karen, has opened their government residence to more than a few new inhabitants: honeybees. At least 15,000 of them.

Mrs. Pence showed off the beehive on Tuesday, partly to draw attention to a decline in managed bee colonies that she and other officials say could negatively affect U.S. agricultural production. One of three bites of food taken in the United States is possible with the help of pollinators such as bees, butterflies, birds and bats, she said during a media event at the sprawling U.S. Naval Observatory compound in northwest Washington, where the vice president's official residence is located.

Managed honeybee colonies add at least $15 billion dollars a year in crop value by increasing yields and helping ensure quality harvests. But a years-long decline in honeybee colonies "presents a serious challenge to our ability to produce many of the agricultural products that we sell and enjoy today," Mrs. Pence said.

Fruits, vegetables and nuts are among 90 or so crops that managed honeybees pollinate for farmers, she said. The decline in honeybee colonies is attributed to factors ranging from stress caused by parasites to poor nutrition to lack of interest in caring for them.

The new hive has between 15,000 and 20,000 honeybees, said Larry Marling of Eco Honeybees, the Virginia-based company that was hired to install the beehive. The bee population could grow to between 40,000 and 50,000 bees by the end of the season, he said.

Former first lady Michelle Obama included a beehive with the garden that she started on the White House South Lawn in 2009, also to help with pollination. The Obama White House used the honey in meals, in addition to bottling and gifting it.

Melania Trump, the current first lady, has retained the garden.