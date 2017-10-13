GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
#WomenBoycottTwitter: Rose McGowan's Twitter Suspension Has Prompted Global Protest

On Thursday morning, Rose McGowan posted on Instagram that access to her Twitter account had been limited for violating the platform's rules, preventing her from tweeting, retweeting or responding to tweets. This came after the actress' repeated tweets against Harvey Weinstein and Ben Affleck.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:October 13, 2017, 11:28 AM IST
Photo credits: Rose McGowan/ Instagram
Many people are calling for users to boycott Twitter for a day after the microblogging site partially suspended Rose McGowan's Twitter account.

Earlier this week, McGowan came out and shared her story in The New York Times's report that included many Hollywood actresses' accounts on the decades of alleged sexual abuse they faced by the Hollywood powerhouse and Pulp Fiction producer Harvey Weinstein.

Since then, McGowan has been vocal on the microblogging site sharing her support for the women who have dared to come out and speak up about the sexual harassment, abuse, and assault they have faced by the powerful men in the industry.

On Thursday morning, McGowan posted on Instagram that access to her Twitter account had been limited for violating the platform's rules, preventing her from tweeting, retweeting, liking or responding to tweets. This came after the actress' repeated tweets against Harvey Weinstein and Ben Affleck.










TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY #whywomendontreport


A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on




Twitter later addressed the ban saying it was the result of McGowan including a personal phone number in one of her tweets.

The company wrote, "We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan's team. We want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her Tweets included a private phone number, which violates our Terms of Service. The Tweet was removed and her account has been unlocked. We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future. Twitter is proud to empower and support the voices on our platform, especially those that speak truth to power. We stand with the brave women and men who use Twitter to share their stories, and will work hard every day to improve our processes to protect those voices."











However, Twitter users, especially the women, who have been subjected to lewd comments and constant harassment on the platform started a global protest using the hashtag #WomenBoycottTwitter against the microblogging site that has often been criticised for its inability to tackle abuse.

The boycott of the platform starts on Friday 13 October for 24 hours.










































Realising the gravity of the situation, men soon joined the women in the 24-hour boycott.



























