WomenBoycottTwitter: Rose McGowan's Twitter Suspension Has Prompted Global Protest

Ben Affleck fuck off — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

@benaffleck “GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT” you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017







TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY #whywomendontreport

We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan's team. We want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her Tweets included a private phone number, which violates our Terms of Service. 1/3



The Tweet was removed and her account has been unlocked. We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future. 2/3

Twitter is proud to empower and support the voices on our platform, especially those that speak truth to power. We stand with the brave women and men who use Twitter to share their stories, and will work hard every day to improve our processes to protect those voices. 3/3



At midnight we RISE https://t.co/ihKLLczUww — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 13, 2017

Ladies. Let's do this. #WomenBoycottTwitter. Not because of hate but because I love this platform and know it can be better. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 13, 2017

I'm boycotting twitter tomorrow because women are consistently harassed by accounts who in turn face no consequences. #WomenBoycottTwitter — Bindas Ladki (@bindasladki) October 13, 2017

I stand united with my sisters who inspire me everyday with their bravery, love, and courage❤️ #WomenBoycottTwitter pic.twitter.com/jyWLwI7zfo — Jackie (@Jackstar009) October 13, 2017

We’ve needed better harassment policy for years and @Twitter hasn’t done enough. Let’s see what happens if #WomenBoycottTwitter for a day 👋🏽 pic.twitter.com/wRAwvdMTdV — Rega Jha (@RegaJha) October 13, 2017

1. I believe this boycott is being planned in America, so 24 hours starting midnight EST. (That’s half an hr from now)

2. Good men, join us. — Rega Jha (@RegaJha) October 13, 2017

Im logging off for #WomenBoycottTwitter Take your posts to other platforms and let Twitter know they cant silence us — Kayla Isenbletter (@KaylaIsen1) October 13, 2017

For women of all colours whose voices have been silenced. #WomenBoycottTwitter pic.twitter.com/tNqZ94jFq0 — Karima Ladhani (@karima1211) October 13, 2017

#WomenBoycottTwitter



Fellow women & men of the Resistance - please join me. pic.twitter.com/sBOwfKF4Sh — Captain Janeway (@CaptJaneway2017) October 13, 2017

Let's do this then. All of us deserve safe spaces be it online or in person. Feminists rise to the occasion. :) 👐♥👐 #WomenBoycottTwitter https://t.co/vfSYD7peBN — Priyanka (@autumnrainwish) October 13, 2017

It’s starting all over the world and we need to join in. Men please join in too? We need the policy to change. @anjakovacs spread the word https://t.co/35DYMgNxGb — Aparna Jain (@Aparna) October 13, 2017

Taking a day off Twitter is not only the least you can do, it’s good for you. Eat a book, read a sunset, adopt a family #WomenBoycottTwitter — Sam Grittner (@SamGrittner) October 13, 2017

I'm not a fan of silence or absence as a strategy. That said, it's worth a try. See you after midnight tomorrow. #WomenBoycottTwitter — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) October 13, 2017

If #WomenBoycottTwitter, then I shall boycott as well... Logging off — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) October 13, 2017

For the first time since June 2008



I will be silent on Twitter.



🚀Friday, October 13, 2017🚀



Hope you will Join!#WomenBoycottTwitter #1u pic.twitter.com/p9gOt8gI0E — Tom Hall ☘ (@TomHall) October 13, 2017

Proud to join #WomenBoycottTwitter in 25 minutes. The pure hatred, misogyny and double standards shown to women by @Twitter must end — Terry Reed (@terryreed48) October 13, 2017

Tomorrow I follow the Women. #WomenBoycottTwitter — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 13, 2017

I hope in the wake of tomorrow's silence, the chorus of women's voices demanding to be heard is deafening.#WomenBoycottTwitter — Andrew Tumilty (@AndrewTumilty) October 13, 2017