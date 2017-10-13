#WomenBoycottTwitter: Rose McGowan's Twitter Suspension Has Prompted Global Protest
On Thursday morning, Rose McGowan posted on Instagram that access to her Twitter account had been limited for violating the platform's rules, preventing her from tweeting, retweeting or responding to tweets. This came after the actress' repeated tweets against Harvey Weinstein and Ben Affleck.
Photo credits: Rose McGowan/ Instagram
Earlier this week, McGowan came out and shared her story in The New York Times's report that included many Hollywood actresses' accounts on the decades of alleged sexual abuse they faced by the Hollywood powerhouse and Pulp Fiction producer Harvey Weinstein.
Since then, McGowan has been vocal on the microblogging site sharing her support for the women who have dared to come out and speak up about the sexual harassment, abuse, and assault they have faced by the powerful men in the industry.
On Thursday morning, McGowan posted on Instagram that access to her Twitter account had been limited for violating the platform's rules, preventing her from tweeting, retweeting, liking or responding to tweets. This came after the actress' repeated tweets against Harvey Weinstein and Ben Affleck.
Ben Affleck fuck off— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017
@benaffleck “GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT” you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie.— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017
Twitter later addressed the ban saying it was the result of McGowan including a personal phone number in one of her tweets.
The company wrote, "We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan's team. We want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her Tweets included a private phone number, which violates our Terms of Service. The Tweet was removed and her account has been unlocked. We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future. Twitter is proud to empower and support the voices on our platform, especially those that speak truth to power. We stand with the brave women and men who use Twitter to share their stories, and will work hard every day to improve our processes to protect those voices."
We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan's team. We want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her Tweets included a private phone number, which violates our Terms of Service. 1/3
— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 12, 2017
The Tweet was removed and her account has been unlocked. We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future. 2/3
— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 12, 2017
Twitter is proud to empower and support the voices on our platform, especially those that speak truth to power. We stand with the brave women and men who use Twitter to share their stories, and will work hard every day to improve our processes to protect those voices. 3/3
— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 12, 2017
However, Twitter users, especially the women, who have been subjected to lewd comments and constant harassment on the platform started a global protest using the hashtag #WomenBoycottTwitter against the microblogging site that has often been criticised for its inability to tackle abuse.
The boycott of the platform starts on Friday 13 October for 24 hours.
At midnight we RISE https://t.co/ihKLLczUww— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 13, 2017
Ladies. Let's do this. #WomenBoycottTwitter. Not because of hate but because I love this platform and know it can be better.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 13, 2017
My mentions since posting #WomenBoycottTwitter 3 minutes ago #thisiswhy pic.twitter.com/c1GKSmBu32— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 13, 2017
I'm boycotting twitter tomorrow because women are consistently harassed by accounts who in turn face no consequences. #WomenBoycottTwitter— Bindas Ladki (@bindasladki) October 13, 2017
I stand united with my sisters who inspire me everyday with their bravery, love, and courage❤️ #WomenBoycottTwitter pic.twitter.com/jyWLwI7zfo— Jackie (@Jackstar009) October 13, 2017
We’ve needed better harassment policy for years and @Twitter hasn’t done enough. Let’s see what happens if #WomenBoycottTwitter for a day 👋🏽 pic.twitter.com/wRAwvdMTdV— Rega Jha (@RegaJha) October 13, 2017
1. I believe this boycott is being planned in America, so 24 hours starting midnight EST. (That’s half an hr from now)— Rega Jha (@RegaJha) October 13, 2017
2. Good men, join us.
Im logging off for #WomenBoycottTwitter Take your posts to other platforms and let Twitter know they cant silence us— Kayla Isenbletter (@KaylaIsen1) October 13, 2017
See you in 24 hours... #WomenBoycottTwitter pic.twitter.com/gwc0ArpsmR— Glenna Strable (@glennasonly) October 13, 2017
For women of all colours whose voices have been silenced. #WomenBoycottTwitter pic.twitter.com/tNqZ94jFq0— Karima Ladhani (@karima1211) October 13, 2017
#WomenBoycottTwitter— Captain Janeway (@CaptJaneway2017) October 13, 2017
Fellow women & men of the Resistance - please join me. pic.twitter.com/sBOwfKF4Sh
Let's do this then. All of us deserve safe spaces be it online or in person. Feminists rise to the occasion. :) 👐♥👐 #WomenBoycottTwitter https://t.co/vfSYD7peBN— Priyanka (@autumnrainwish) October 13, 2017
It’s starting all over the world and we need to join in. Men please join in too? We need the policy to change. @anjakovacs spread the word https://t.co/35DYMgNxGb— Aparna Jain (@Aparna) October 13, 2017
Realising the gravity of the situation, men soon joined the women in the 24-hour boycott.
Taking a day off Twitter is not only the least you can do, it’s good for you. Eat a book, read a sunset, adopt a family #WomenBoycottTwitter— Sam Grittner (@SamGrittner) October 13, 2017
I'm not a fan of silence or absence as a strategy. That said, it's worth a try. See you after midnight tomorrow. #WomenBoycottTwitter— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) October 13, 2017
If #WomenBoycottTwitter, then I shall boycott as well... Logging off— Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) October 13, 2017
For the first time since June 2008— Tom Hall ☘ (@TomHall) October 13, 2017
I will be silent on Twitter.
🚀Friday, October 13, 2017🚀
Hope you will Join!#WomenBoycottTwitter #1u pic.twitter.com/p9gOt8gI0E
Proud to join #WomenBoycottTwitter in 25 minutes. The pure hatred, misogyny and double standards shown to women by @Twitter must end— Terry Reed (@terryreed48) October 13, 2017
Tomorrow I follow the Women. #WomenBoycottTwitter— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 13, 2017
I'm with you sisters!— Mohamed Salih (@MohamedMOSalih) October 13, 2017
✊🏾❤️#WomenBoycottTwitter pic.twitter.com/Tz77tEU0Ru
I hope in the wake of tomorrow's silence, the chorus of women's voices demanding to be heard is deafening.#WomenBoycottTwitter— Andrew Tumilty (@AndrewTumilty) October 13, 2017
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sharmila Accepts Excellence in Cinema Award, Wants Women To Bag Stronger Roles
- FIFA U17 World Cup: India Get Reality Check Against Ghana, But Experience Will Strengthen Team
- Diwali 2017 – Top Discounts And Offers on Cars: Maruti, Renault, Honda And More
- FIFA U-17 World Cup: England vs Mexico Highlights - As It Happened
- Sapna Chaudhary: Meet Haryana's Not So 'Common' Dancer