SCORE

POWEReD BY
»
2-min read

X-Men Star Nicholas Hoult Has Been Riding A Rickshaw In India For A Great Cause

News18.com

First published: January 16, 2017, 4:20 PM IST | Updated: 48 mins ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
X-Men Star Nicholas Hoult Has Been Riding A Rickshaw In India For A Great Cause
(Photos: Reuters)

The X-Men is a very popular series not just among kids, teenagers but also among adults alike. And while the superheroes of the movie possess exceptional abilities, incredible power and can change the world according to their wish and will, most of them make the effort to ensure that their peculiar characteristics and abilities are put to good use.

And while that was in the movie, actor Nicholas Hoult, along with his two childhood friends, Carlos Adams and Nick Atkins, teamed up for a rigorous rickshaw run adventure to raise funds for rhino conservation and for teenagers suffering from cancer, in real life.

In fact, according to World Wild Life, the 27-year-old who plays the role of 'Beast' in the movie, along with Carlos and Nick embarked on this journey for both WWF and the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Asian rhinos are threatened by habitat loss, poaching for their horns and human-wildlife conflict and the actor is making an effort to ensure that he can help in preserving them. The money raised will help fund an ongoing translocation program that aims to create a second viable rhino population in Nepal.

The Rickshaw Run which was a 3,000 km Indian adventure where there is no set route and no backup support began from Cochin on 2 January 2017 and ended in Jaisalmer on 15 January. The Rickshaw Run is organised by the Adventurists, who also organize the Mongol Rally.

Here are some photos of Nicholas during his adventure run:

She needs a name, any suggestions.....? @theghandiwarhols

A photo posted by Nicholas Hoult (@nicholashoult) on

Putting some new shoes on Mabel, thank you for all your votes!

A photo posted by Nicholas Hoult (@nicholashoult) on

Thank you so much @fedex for sponsoring our #RickshawRun for @teenage_cancer and @wwf_uk @wwf WE MADE IT!!!

A photo posted by Nicholas Hoult (@nicholashoult) on

That's an extremely great way to contribute to a good cause.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

From Our Network

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.