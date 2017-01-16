X-Men Star Nicholas Hoult Has Been Riding A Rickshaw In India For A Great Cause
(Photos: Reuters)
The X-Men is a very popular series not just among kids, teenagers but also among adults alike. And while the superheroes of the movie possess exceptional abilities, incredible power and can change the world according to their wish and will, most of them make the effort to ensure that their peculiar characteristics and abilities are put to good use.
And while that was in the movie, actor Nicholas Hoult, along with his two childhood friends, Carlos Adams and Nick Atkins, teamed up for a rigorous rickshaw run adventure to raise funds for rhino conservation and for teenagers suffering from cancer, in real life.
In fact, according to World Wild Life, the 27-year-old who plays the role of 'Beast' in the movie, along with Carlos and Nick embarked on this journey for both WWF and the Teenage Cancer Trust.
Asian rhinos are threatened by habitat loss, poaching for their horns and human-wildlife conflict and the actor is making an effort to ensure that he can help in preserving them. The money raised will help fund an ongoing translocation program that aims to create a second viable rhino population in Nepal.
The Rickshaw Run which was a 3,000 km Indian adventure where there is no set route and no backup support began from Cochin on 2 January 2017 and ended in Jaisalmer on 15 January. The Rickshaw Run is organised by the Adventurists, who also organize the Mongol Rally.
Here are some photos of Nicholas during his adventure run:
That's an extremely great way to contribute to a good cause.
Recommended For You
- World RecordSubstitute Bangladesh Wicketkeeper Imrul Kayes Sets World Record
- #GharWapsi'I Am Born Congressman' Says Navjot Singh Sidhu, Twitter Goes Berserk
- Partner ContentWatch: How People Closest to Us, Transform Us in a Moment
- pune odiKedar Jadhav Gave Us No Chance, Says England Captain Eoin Morgan
- Musical magicJaipur Literature Festival 2017: Shillong Choir, Raghu Dixit, Swanand Kirkire to Perform This Year