X-Men Star Nicholas Hoult Has Been Riding A Rickshaw In India For A Great Cause

The X-Men is a very popular series not just among kids, teenagers but also among adults alike. And while the superheroes of the movie possess exceptional abilities, incredible power and can change the world according to their wish and will, most of them make the effort to ensure that their peculiar characteristics and abilities are put to good use.

And while that was in the movie, actor Nicholas Hoult, along with his two childhood friends, Carlos Adams and Nick Atkins, teamed up for a rigorous rickshaw run adventure to raise funds for rhino conservation and for teenagers suffering from cancer, in real life.

In fact, according to World Wild Life, the 27-year-old who plays the role of 'Beast' in the movie, along with Carlos and Nick embarked on this journey for both WWF and the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Asian rhinos are threatened by habitat loss, poaching for their horns and human-wildlife conflict and the actor is making an effort to ensure that he can help in preserving them. The money raised will help fund an ongoing translocation program that aims to create a second viable rhino population in Nepal.

The Rickshaw Run which was a 3,000 km Indian adventure where there is no set route and no backup support began from Cochin on 2 January 2017 and ended in Jaisalmer on 15 January. The Rickshaw Run is organised by the Adventurists, who also organize the Mongol Rally.

Here are some photos of Nicholas during his adventure run:

She needs a name, any suggestions.....? @theghandiwarhols A photo posted by Nicholas Hoult (@nicholashoult) on Dec 29, 2016 at 4:44am PST

Putting some new shoes on Mabel, thank you for all your votes! A photo posted by Nicholas Hoult (@nicholashoult) on Dec 30, 2016 at 7:20pm PST

End of 1 one on #RickshawRun for @wwf_uk and @teenage_cancer Donation link in bio, thank you for all the support and everyone's help so far especially the man in middle left photo who fixed our carburettor! A photo posted by Nicholas Hoult (@nicholashoult) on Jan 2, 2017 at 6:55am PST

On the school run this morning..... #hitchhiking Halfway through the #RickshawRun now, any donations for WWF and TCT really appreciated, link in bio. Love x A photo posted by Nicholas Hoult (@nicholashoult) on Jan 7, 2017 at 5:23am PST

Thank you so much @fedex for sponsoring our #RickshawRun for @teenage_cancer and @wwf_uk @wwf WE MADE IT!!! A photo posted by Nicholas Hoult (@nicholashoult) on Jan 13, 2017 at 11:35pm PST

That's an extremely great way to contribute to a good cause.