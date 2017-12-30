You Cannot Miss These 15 Desi Stand-Up Comedy Acts Of 2017

Desi stand-up comedians are no longer used as fillers in award functions and stage shows. Now they have their own shows and are pretty much killing it in their every outing.With the rising popularity of stand-up comedy in India and the Internet and YouTube becoming our daily source of entertainment, every comedian in the circuit has found his/her voice to push out their relatable content that resonates with the hungry audience.2017 is coming to an end (yaay!) and if you've missed out on top stand-up performances by the evergrowing community this year, we have got you covered.We have compiled a bunch of videos that you can binge on if you have no plans for the New Years.#13 UNESCO has declared Dilli ki sardi as the best sardi in the world. Nishant Tanwar's hilarious take on that