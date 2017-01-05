10 Lesser-known South Indian Snacks That Every North Indian Should Try
Image for representational purpose only (Photo courtesy: Getty Images)
If you think south Indian food is all about idli, dosa, sambar and chutney they you need to think again.
Here is a list of 10 yummy tea-time snacks from South that you must try:
Parippu Vada
Made of dals, Parippu Vada is a perfect partner for your evening tea. Its easy to make and is even hit among children.
Pazham pori
One of favourite Malayali snacks, Pazham Pori is made of ripe bananas. The bananas are cut in slices and dipped in all purpose flour and deep fried.
Ada
Ada or Ela Ada is made of coconut and jaggery layered inside the rice paste in banana leaf and steamed.
Kozhukattai
Kozhukatta or Kozhukkattai is a sweet dumpling made from rice flour filled with grated coconut and jaggery.
Murukku
A savoury, crunchy snack, murukku originated in Tamil Nadu and it gets its name from the Tamil word for 'twisted'. It is basically made of rice flour and urad dal flour.
Achappam
Made with rice flour, coconut milk, sugar and eggs, achappam is also known as Rose Cookies.
Sukhiyan
A well known tea time snack, Sukhiyan is made from green gram / mung dal, coconut and jaggery filling.
Kalathappam
Kalathappam is a rice cake with jaggery. It is a popular north Malabar delicacy.
Mysore Bonda
Also known as ulundu bonda, Mysore bonda is made of urad dal, some spices and fresh coconut bits.
Always loved to have Coffee & something deeeep fried on a rainy evenings ☔️☔️☔️☕️☕️☕️....... So made some Mysore Bonda & Coconut Chutney to indulge with my favorite people in life....... So happy to have a perfect evening with the loved ones ....... #coffee #deepfried #mysorebonda #coconutchutney #rainydaysnack #comfortfood #indianfood #keralafood #mallufood #malayali
Aval Vilayichathu
Aval or Rice flakes vilayichathu is a simple teatime snack. It is made from rice flakes mixed in jaggery and coconut.
From Our Network
Recommended For You
- Do you agree?Right Decision if Dhoni Doesn't See Himself in 2019 World Cup: Dravid
- #PowerfulThis Woman's Poem On Bengaluru Mass Molestation Is Winning The Internet
- New Mustang in townFord Mustang Has Got a New Owner: Rajnikanth's Son in Law Dhanush
- Birthday Special!AR Rahman Turns 50: 25 Songs That Need To Be On Your Playlist
- Ignis' special emojiPrior to Maruti Suzuki Ignis Launch, Twitter Releases Ignis Emoji