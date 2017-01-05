10 Lesser-known South Indian Snacks That Every North Indian Should Try

If you think south Indian food is all about idli, dosa, sambar and chutney they you need to think again.

Here is a list of 10 yummy tea-time snacks from South that you must try:

Parippu Vada

Made of dals, Parippu Vada is a perfect partner for your evening tea. Its easy to make and is even hit among children.

Pazham pori

One of favourite Malayali snacks, Pazham Pori is made of ripe bananas. The bananas are cut in slices and dipped in all purpose flour and deep fried.

Ada

Ada or Ela Ada is made of coconut and jaggery layered inside the rice paste in banana leaf and steamed.

Kozhukattai

Kozhukatta or Kozhukkattai is a sweet dumpling made from rice flour filled with grated coconut and jaggery.

Murukku

A savoury, crunchy snack, murukku originated in Tamil Nadu and it gets its name from the Tamil word for 'twisted'. It is basically made of rice flour and urad dal flour.

Achappam



Made with rice flour, coconut milk, sugar and eggs, achappam is also known as Rose Cookies.

Sukhiyan

A well known tea time snack, Sukhiyan is made from green gram / mung dal, coconut and jaggery filling.

Kalathappam

Kalathappam is a rice cake with jaggery. It is a popular north Malabar delicacy.

Mysore Bonda

Also known as ulundu bonda, Mysore bonda is made of urad dal, some spices and fresh coconut bits.

Aval Vilayichathu

Aval or Rice flakes vilayichathu is a simple teatime snack. It is made from rice flakes mixed in jaggery and coconut.