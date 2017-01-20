5 Awesome Ways to Use Coffee That You Might Not Be Aware of

Nothing wakes us up like a mug of freshly brewed coffee. Coffee has proved its worth in making early mornings 100x better. If you are a fan of coffee or know one who is, here is a list of 5 food items you can prepare and grow your love for coffee to the endless!

1) Tahini Espresso Smoothie Bowl

Smoothies are always a hit when it comes to late night hunger pangs. This coffee infused smoothie bowl is thick enough to eat with a spoon. So indulge yourself in this espresso blessing and thank us later!

INGREDIENTS

1½ frozen bananas

2 tbsp cacao or unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tbsp espresso powder

3 tbsp tahini

1 tsp maple syrup

½-1 cup almond milk

Optional: ⅓ cup dry roasted hazelnuts

INSTRUCTIONS

Place ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. This may take a moment, so be patient!

Pour into a bowl, top with toppings of choice and enjoy!

2) Coffee Toffee Bars

None can say ‘no’ to toffee bars. It gets tougher when your toffee bars get a new aroma punch with a sprinkle of coffee! Try this out

INGREDIENTS

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup earth balance buttery sticks, softened

1¼ cups brown sugar

2 tablespoons instant coffee granules or ground espresso

½ teaspoon almond extract

1 cup dairy-free chocolate chips (I used Enjoy Life minis)

½ cup sliced almonds

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine flour, baking powder and salt in a mixing bowl.

Cream the butter and sugar using a stand mixer, add in coffee and almond extract.

Add dry ingredients into the mixer and mix until just blended.

Lastly, add in almonds and chocolate chips. If needed, use your hands to toss the dough and press chocolate chips and almonds in.

Grease a 9X13 pan and pour the batter into the pan. Batter is thick so use a spoon or your hands to spread batter evenly across pan and press it down.

Bake at 350° for about 20-25 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.

Let cool for 20-30 minutes, cut and enjoy!

3) Chocolate Milk Iced Mochas

Iced mochas set the temperature high all the time. Sip on to this coffee packed rich drink and get ready to be heaped up with a lot of appreciation!

INGREDIENTS

1 cup coarsely ground coffee

2 tablespoons vanilla powder

3 1/2 cups cold (preferably filtered) water

3 to 4 tablespoons chocolate syrup

1 cup cold chocolate milk coffee ice cubes

INSTRUCTIONS

The night before, add the coffee grinds and vanilla powder to the bottom of your french press or to a large measuring cup. Cover with the cold water.

Place the in fridge (covered! or with the fresh press top, not pressed) overnight, for atleast 8 to 12 hours.

Press the coffee in the press or pour it over a coffee filter (or 2) into a larger bowl or pitcher.

Fill a glass with a bit of chocolate syrup on the bottom and (coffee) ice cubes.

Pour in your coffee and then fill the rest of the glass with chocolate milk.

Drizzle extra chocolate on the rim.

Top this with coconut whipped cream!

4) Espresso Brownies

Brownies get better with age, so always try to make them a day ahead. A special addition of coffee gives these brownies a super fudgy centre without losing that crispy, crackly feeling of crust.

INGREDIENTS

12 tablespoons butter

9 ounces bittersweet chocolate, roughly chopped

1 cup granulated sugar

3 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 tablespoons espresso or very strong coffee

1 tablespoon instant espresso powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup flour

1 tablespoon Dutch process cocoa powder

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Melt the butter and chocolate in a double boiler on the stovetop.

Remove from the heat and use a wooden spoon to beat in the sugar. Add the eggs one at a time, being sure to fully incorporate the first one before adding the next.

Add vanilla, espresso, espresso powder and salt, then beat for one minute. Sift in the flour and cocoa powder and mix until well combined.

Pour into a parchment lined 8x8" pan and smooth out the top. Bake for about 30-40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean (a few crumbs are okay, but be sure there is no runny batter).

Allow the brownies to cool, then transfer to the refrigerator until they're ice cold (overnight is best, but this can be sped up in the freezer if desired).

Cut into 16 squares and serve.

5) Espresso Banana Bread

Bananas and Coffee go hand in hand. This bread is a perfect snack for late evenings to satiate your sweet tooth craving.

Trust us, this one will make you go Bananas!

INGREDIENTS

5 Medium Bananas, mashed (approx. 2 cups)

2 Cups Whole Wheat Flour

1 Cup Nuts + Seeds, chopped (I used walnuts, almonds, and pepitas)

¼ Cup Almond Milk

⅓ Cup Coconut Oil, melted

⅓ Cup Maple Syrup

1 tbs Espresso

½ tbs Apple Cider Vinegar

1 Tsp Vanilla Extract

1 Tsp Baking Soda

1 Tsp Baking Powder

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

2. In a bowl, mash approx. 5 bananas. The consistency should be fairly smooth but slightly chunky!

3. Add in dry ingredients to bowl of bananas, and mix once or twice until just combined.

4. In a separate bowl, mix wet ingredients (almond milk, melted coconut oil, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and apple cider vinegar).

5. Add mixed wet ingredients to the bowl with the dry ingredients + banana, and stir in (but try to stir as minimally as possible!).

6. Finally, fold in 1 cup nuts and seeds until evenly mixed. I used walnuts, pepitas, and almonds, chopped, but you can use any blend you like!

7. Pour batter into a bread pan lined with parchment paper. If desired, sprinkle any leftover nuts + seeds on top of the batter.

8. Bake in the oven for about 30-40 minutes. At 30 minutes, stick a toothpick in the bread to ensure it comes out dry. If not, keep in the oven for a few more minutes.

9. Once finished baking, let bread cool for a few minutes.

10. Slice and serve - it's delicious on its own, but is fantastic with almond butter or chocolate hazelnut butter!

For next time, Instead of making yourself a cup of coffee, indulge in some coffee based motivational cooking! And don’t ask us why, we love coffee.