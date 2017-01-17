5 Easy And Healthy Late Night Snacks

Well, here’s some good news for you. Snacking at night is not necessarily bad – it just depends on what you snack on. Below is a list of easy and healthy snacks for you to choose from.

Blueberries

These tiny fruits are packed with vitamins and antioxidants, and are also great for weight loss which makes it ideal for a late night snack. With its high water content that helps keep you feeling full for a longer period of time, blueberries have lots of benefits, which include improving brain function. If it’s a warm night and you want a little something to help cool you down, frozen blueberries work a treat.

#arandanos #blueberrys #riochico #verano A photo posted by Fernanda Sariego Bartsch (@fernandasariego) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:11pm PST

Yoghurt

Yoghurt has always been on the list of healthy food, as long as it’s the unsweetened and unflavoured variety. Just add a drizzle of natural honey and some fruits and nuts if you’d like more flavour and texture to your snack. You can also have yoghurt with granola which is delicious. If you don’t mind planning ahead and doing a bit of prep, mix some yoghurt and blueberries together, spread the mixture into a flat pan and place in the freezer. Cut or break into pieces for bars of a blueberry yoghurt snack that’s absolutely delicious and good for you too!

其實我本身有啲怕plain yogurt果種酸味，所以通常會混合其他嘢一齊食。今次加咗奇異果、藍莓、蜂蜜，同埋chia seed，即刻好味晒！用Greek yogurt的話會再好味啲 Chia seed yogurt topping with ,blueberries, and honey! Yum! Yum! A photo posted by 運動女生 Active Girl 。HK|TW (@gaelle__d) on Jan 17, 2017 at 4:22am PST

Milk

We’ve all heard that a glass of milk can help you sleep, and this is absolutely true, and it makes a great late night snack/drink. Just warm up some milk, and you can add some honey too for a touch of sweetness. There’s nothing like a warm cup of milk to help you unwind and get you ready for slumber. You can also add a tiny bit of Turmeric powder in your milk for inducing a good sleep.

Nut Butter

Instead of just peanut butter, try other alternatives such as almond or cashew. These nut butters go great with fruits; try apple or banana slices with nut butter. Delicious and nutritious, and it will make the munchies go away. You can buy them in stores or even make your own By blending the nuts smooth in your blender.

Dark Chocolate

As sinful as the word ‘chocolate’ sounds, dark chocolate has proven to be a great late night snack for those craving a little bit of a pick-me- up. Dark chocolate, both its taste and smell, has the ability to improve your mood. Do however look for authentic dark chocolate with no preservatives and sweetness added. Although these are healthy snacks, do remember not to go overboard.

#homemade #darkchocolate #rum #vodka #bars #cubes A photo posted by The Chocolate Factory (@thechocolate_factory) on Jan 17, 2017 at 4:05am PST

No matter how healthy a food is, it’s all about the portion! So snack sensibly.

Snack right. Sleep tight!