5 Easy And Healthy Late Night Snacks
Image for representational purpose only (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)
Well, here’s some good news for you. Snacking at night is not necessarily bad – it just depends on what you snack on. Below is a list of easy and healthy snacks for you to choose from.
Blueberries
These tiny fruits are packed with vitamins and antioxidants, and are also great for weight loss which makes it ideal for a late night snack. With its high water content that helps keep you feeling full for a longer period of time, blueberries have lots of benefits, which include improving brain function. If it’s a warm night and you want a little something to help cool you down, frozen blueberries work a treat.
Yoghurt
Yoghurt has always been on the list of healthy food, as long as it’s the unsweetened and unflavoured variety. Just add a drizzle of natural honey and some fruits and nuts if you’d like more flavour and texture to your snack. You can also have yoghurt with granola which is delicious. If you don’t mind planning ahead and doing a bit of prep, mix some yoghurt and blueberries together, spread the mixture into a flat pan and place in the freezer. Cut or break into pieces for bars of a blueberry yoghurt snack that’s absolutely delicious and good for you too!
Milk
We’ve all heard that a glass of milk can help you sleep, and this is absolutely true, and it makes a great late night snack/drink. Just warm up some milk, and you can add some honey too for a touch of sweetness. There’s nothing like a warm cup of milk to help you unwind and get you ready for slumber. You can also add a tiny bit of Turmeric powder in your milk for inducing a good sleep.
Nut Butter
Instead of just peanut butter, try other alternatives such as almond or cashew. These nut butters go great with fruits; try apple or banana slices with nut butter. Delicious and nutritious, and it will make the munchies go away. You can buy them in stores or even make your own By blending the nuts smooth in your blender.
Listening to Ed Sheeran lately singing "spread it all on me..." ...that would be kind of weird but whatevs . Speaking of Ed Sheeran, anyone else digging his new song, 'Shape of You'? I kinda like it . Oh and you should make this Roasted Cinnamon Hazelnut Almond Butter, and spread it on everythinggggg. full recipe and deets OTB @fitmittenkitchen http://www.fitmittenkitchen.com/roasted-cinnamon-hazelnut-almond-butter/ #fitmittenkitchen #nutbutteraddict
Dark Chocolate
As sinful as the word ‘chocolate’ sounds, dark chocolate has proven to be a great late night snack for those craving a little bit of a pick-me- up. Dark chocolate, both its taste and smell, has the ability to improve your mood. Do however look for authentic dark chocolate with no preservatives and sweetness added. Although these are healthy snacks, do remember not to go overboard.
No matter how healthy a food is, it’s all about the portion! So snack sensibly.
Snack right. Sleep tight!
Recommended For You
- World's Biggest Cricket Stadium Will be in India Soon, Construction Begins
- Barack Obama Spills The Beans On How He Survived The White House Years
- Rahul Gandhi Trolled For 'Torn Kurta' Antic During His Speech In Rishikesh
- Bangladesh Hit New Low in Test Cricket - We Tell You How
- Bigg Boss 10: Preparations Begin For Monalisa's Marriage Inside The House