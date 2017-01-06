»
5 Indian Chutneys That Can Turn Your Dish Into Finger Licking Delicacy

Photo Courtesy: Getty Images

Chutneys are an important part of Indian cuisines and there are so many varieties of chutneys that can be consumed as dip or sauce.

Here are 5 chutneys that will tickle your taste buds:

Coconut Chutney

One of popular chutneys, coconut chutney is usually consumed with south Indian dishes. But, it can also be had with rice.

Mint Chutney

Another popular chutney, mint or pudina chutney can add that fresh twist to your samosas, tikkis and pakoras.

Coriander Chutney

Delicious and easy to make coriander chutney goes well with any breakfast or snacks.

Mango Chutney

This tangy, sweet chutney can be made with ripe as well as raw mangoes.

Onion Tomato Chutney

This simple and easy to make chutney goes very well with most of south Indian dishes. This chutney is sure to leave your taste buds asking for more.

