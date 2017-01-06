5 Indian Chutneys That Can Turn Your Dish Into Finger Licking Delicacy
Photo Courtesy: Getty Images
Chutneys are an important part of Indian cuisines and there are so many varieties of chutneys that can be consumed as dip or sauce.
Here are 5 chutneys that will tickle your taste buds:
Coconut Chutney
One of popular chutneys, coconut chutney is usually consumed with south Indian dishes. But, it can also be had with rice.
Mint Chutney
Another popular chutney, mint or pudina chutney can add that fresh twist to your samosas, tikkis and pakoras.
Coriander Chutney
Delicious and easy to make coriander chutney goes well with any breakfast or snacks.
Dhaniya Pudina Chutney(Mint Coriander Chutney) Ingredients- 1)100 gm coriander 2)25 gm pudina(cilantro) 3)4 teaspoons of yogurt 4)juice of one lemon 5)salt to taste 6)5 green chillies 7)4 garlic cloves 8)1 teaspoon chat masala Method- 1)Mix all tha above ingredients together 2)Add water of needed for the consistency #indianrecipe #indianfoodie #indiancook #recipe #chutney #indianchutney #spicy #greenchilly #foody #indianfood #desirecipes #indiarecipes #mintchutney #pudina #mint #cilantrochutney #cilantro #pakoras #pakora #parantha #tasty #deliciousfood #delicious #delightful
Mango Chutney
This tangy, sweet chutney can be made with ripe as well as raw mangoes.
Onion Tomato Chutney
This simple and easy to make chutney goes very well with most of south Indian dishes. This chutney is sure to leave your taste buds asking for more.
From Our Network
Recommended For You
- SKIPPER ON SKIPPERIf Dhoni Believes Kohli is Ready, We Must Accept It: Kapil Dev
- Do you agree?Right Decision if Dhoni Doesn't See Himself in 2019 World Cup: Dravid
- #PowerfulThis Woman's Poem On Bengaluru Mass Molestation Is Winning The Internet
- RIPNandita Puri, Prakash Jha Pay Their Last Respects to Om Puri
- Ignis' special emojiPrior to Maruti Suzuki Ignis Launch, Twitter Releases Ignis Emoji