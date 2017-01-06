5 Indian Chutneys That Can Turn Your Dish Into Finger Licking Delicacy

Chutneys are an important part of Indian cuisines and there are so many varieties of chutneys that can be consumed as dip or sauce.

Here are 5 chutneys that will tickle your taste buds:

Coconut Chutney

One of popular chutneys, coconut chutney is usually consumed with south Indian dishes. But, it can also be had with rice.

Menu petang hari ni tosei ka tosay with coconut chutney 😂 Thank u sis @nurpian04 for the recepi 😍😍 #syahomecooked #tosai #coconutchutney #mrsyafoodlovers A photo posted by Syazira Abd Halim (@syazira_abdhalim) on Jan 2, 2017 at 2:48am PST

Mint Chutney

Another popular chutney, mint or pudina chutney can add that fresh twist to your samosas, tikkis and pakoras.

Coriander Chutney

Delicious and easy to make coriander chutney goes well with any breakfast or snacks.

Mango Chutney

This tangy, sweet chutney can be made with ripe as well as raw mangoes.

How to Make a Food Gift: #1 small jar of flavor. This is #mangochutney #spicy #sweet #tangy A photo posted by Maryam Rasti (@marylikesfood) on Dec 24, 2016 at 1:32pm PST

Onion Tomato Chutney

This simple and easy to make chutney goes very well with most of south Indian dishes. This chutney is sure to leave your taste buds asking for more.