5 Superfoods And How to Include Them in Your Diet
Representative Image
Superfoods are nutrient powerhouses that consist large doses of antioxidants, polyphenols, vitamins, and minerals. Including these food items in your daily diet helps reduce risk of chronic disease, stay healthy and fit. These superfoods can be easily included in your diet and are treat for your tastebuds too.
Here are 5 such food items that you can include in your diet:
WALNUTS
Just 14 walnut halves provide more than twice your daily dose of alpha-linolenic acid, an omega-3 fat that's been shown to improve memory and coordination.
How to eat: Combining walnut and coffee can be a treat to your tastebuds. Sprinkle a few chips of walnut on your cappuccino next time.
SPINACH
Not just Popeye, spinach is a superfood for everyone. Half-cup of spinach provides more than five times your daily dose of vitamin K, that helps blood clot and builds strong bones.
How to eat: Blend spinach with a few pieces of Amla (Indian gooseberry) and Cucumber. This is a wonder post-workout shake for people who are trying to lose weight.
STRAWBERRIES
Strawberries consist Vitamin C that boosts production of collagen fibers and helps keep skin smooth and firm. An early study showed that strawberries also helps keep skin from sagging as it consists ellagic acid. Moreover, it is also loaded with ellagitannins phytochemicals, strawberries may help stop growth of cervical and colon cancer. They are a 'feed your skin' food as well.
How to eat: Strawberries dipped in cold yogurt are always a treat.
MILK
The ultimate energy drink, milk has calcium, vitamin D and muscle-building protein.
How to eat: Churn milk with a few oreo biscuits to give it a crunchy texture. And here you are, with a slurpy oreo shake.
TOMATO
Loaded with lycopene which makes your skin look younger and keeps your heart healthy, tomatoes are a must have in your diet. In fact, a Harvard study found that women with the most lycopene in their blood reduced their risk of a heart attack by 34%.
How to eat: Tomatoes can be eaten raw as salad and also boiled with some home spices to make a piping hot tomato soup.
PUMPKIN
Loaded with antioxidants and disease-fighting vitamins, it is rich in vitamin A, which boosts up vision. These gourds aren't just for carving, making them a bonafide greatest superfood.
How to eat: You can make a vanilla pumpkin smoothy by adding a few chunks of pumpkin, a teaspoon of honey and a few drops of vanilla essence to your blender jar. Sip on this healthy smoothy.
