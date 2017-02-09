7 Restaurants In Dubai You Must Visit For Vegetarian Food

Dubai is home to an expansive array of vegetarian and vegan dining options, which have continued to grow in popularity across the emirate over the past few years, providing a welcome alternative in a region traditionally dominated by meat delicacies such as shawarma, oozi, shish tawook and grilled hammour.

Thankfully, gone are the days of insipid, bland vegetarian dishes. There are now has more than 4,600 veggie-friendly restaurants in the UAE and a range of resources to help diners find the best Dubai has to offer.

Online platform Veggiebuzz is just one of these – a one-stop platform for all things vegetarian founded by Dubai-based Sumati Menda, catering both to vegetarians and diners eager to explore meat-free cuisine.

With an increasing number of Indians flocking to unwind in Dubai, here's a roundup of the best vegetarian fare available to satiate your taste buds!

Govinda’s, Al Karama and Umm Suqeim

Using vegetarian ingredients that are fresh, seasonal and naturally sourced, Govinda's teases your taste buds with hand-picked herbs and spices and the freshest vegetables and dairy products that are not only meat-free but also oil, garlic, onion and mushroom-free. It has outlets in two locations - Jumeirah Beach Road in Umm Suqeim and opposite BurJuman Centre in Karama.

Super Natural Kitchen, Downtown Dubai

Free of meat, dairy, gluten, sugar and synthetic chemicals, the Super Natural Kitchen is Dubai's first 100% raw, organic and vegan restaurant bursting with flavour. Not only does sustainability lie at the core of their food promise, but the Kitchen also prides itself on a minimum waste policy with all takeaway containers made from compostable vegetable starch and menus

printed on wheat-straw paper. It is located in Galleries Lafayette, The Dubai Mall.

Rasoi Ghar, Karama

Pioneering a new concept for vegetarian food lovers, Rasoi Ghar offers the best of vegetarian food, offering an unlimited pure vegetarian set menu. Guaranteeing authentic flavours in every bite, the restaurant serves exotic delicacies from across India in a striking fusion of tastes from Gujarat, Kathiyawad and Rajasthan, while at the same time sticking to traditional favourites. It is located opposite BurJuman Centre, Karama.

The Veggie Pizza Company

Bringing the best of nutritious hand-stretched pizzas, The Veggie Pizza Company bakes its pizzas in a traditional wood stone oven using the best of Italian flour and innovative and healthy toppings including freshly sourced vegetables, cheeses and sauces. It is located behind Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha.

Aryaas

With canteen-style dining downstairs, and a relaxed restaurant upstairs, Aryaas caters to both Bur Dubai’s Indian community as well as those who want a more Western experience.

This cosy eatery serves up South Indian cuisine and plenty of choice, but one thing definitely worth ordering is the vegetarian thali. A set meal consisting of five different pots of curry including a brilliant dahl, you’ll also be served fluffy rice and a choice of breads, the pick of which is the plump, crispy puri – perfect for dipping into the curries. It is located on Bank Street, Bur Dubai.

Rangoli Vegetarian Restaurant

A budget option in Bur Dubai's Meena Bazaar (also known as Little India), this Indian restaurant serves up unlimited vegetarian thali for just AED25 per person. Each thali tray is comprised of a platter of small silver bowls, which servers keep topping up with a colourful selection of curries including yellow dal, chickpea and potato. A variety of pappadums and chapati are also provided to scoop up the sauces. It is located at Cosmos Lane, Meena Bazaar, Bur Dubai.

Tidjoori

Billing itself as Dubai's first bio-organic and vegan café, the menu at this small restaurant in Dubai Marina leans towards more hearty, hard-to-find vegan items including veggie burgers, pizzas and chocolate cake. Much like the food, the decor has a natural theme, with a leafy garden feature wall and simple wooden furnishings. Everything from the butter (it's made from tofu) down to the mayonnaise and ketchup is vegan. The almond burger is stacked on ciabatta with a savoury tofu patty of sunflower seeds and almonds, and is accompanied by avocado and raw onions.

It is located in Trident Grand Residence, Dubai Marina.