A Look at The 5 Highly-anticipated Hotel Openings in 2017

Here's a look at some of the most highly-anticipated hotel openings coming in 2017, from London to Courchevel.

The Four Seasons Ten Trinity Square, London, UK. Opening January 26

Front view: London heritage building Ten Trinity Square, situated near the Tower of London and St. Paul's Cathedral, is becoming a luxury hotel.

Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Richard Bryant / Four Seasons

Piano hall: The five-star property will house 100 rooms and 11 signature suites as well as French and Asian dining options.

Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Richard Bryant / Four Seasons

Ballroom: The building is regarded as one of Britain's finest architectural landmarks.

Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Richard Bryant / Four Seasons

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, NY, USA. Opening February 2017

Front view: Designed by local artists using reclaimed materials, 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge is poised to become the hottest NY hotel destination outside Manhattan.

Photo Courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, Brooklyn USA

Brooklyn Bridge suite: Floor-to-ceiling windows provide expansive views of the East River, the Brooklyn Bridge and the Manhattan skyline.

Photo Courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, Brooklyn USA

Brooklyn Bridge Room: The 10-storey development blends natural greenery with industrial steel with the aim of creating an urban oasis.

Photo Courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, Brooklyn USA

Conrad Bora Bora Nui, Bora Bora, French Polynesia. Opening March 2017

Aerial view: The new Conrad Bora Bora Nui is located on an islet off the coast of Bora Bora about 20 minutes by boat from the airport.

Photo Courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Courtesy of Conrad Bora Bora Nui

Conrad Bora Bora suite: The luxury resort will feature 29 tropical garden and beach villas and 86 overwater bungalows.

Photo Courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Courtesy of Conrad Bora Bora Nui

Bar and restaurant: Sea sports, coral reef dive sites, hiking trails, a full-service spa as well as six restaurants and bars - from casual to fine dining - will be on offer.

Photo Courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Courtesy of Conrad Bora Bora Nui

La Bastide de Gordes, Gordes, France. Opening April 2017

Bedroom: This ancestral castle turned into a palace is built on the edge of a cliff, perched above one of the most beautiful French villages.

Photo Courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Jerome Bryon

The bar: At the Bastide de Gordes, overlooking the magical landscape of the Luberon, time stands still.

Photo Courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Jerome Bryon

L’Orangerie restaurant: The hotel earned the 'Palace' label in 2016; its 800 sq m spa is currently being renovated by French designer Christophe Tollemer and it plans to reopen on April 2017. Gourmets have their choice of the restaurants L'Orangerie, La Citadelle and gourmet restaurant Pèir-Pierre Gagnaire TT.

Photo Courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Jerome Bryon

Hôtel Aman Le Melezin, Courchevel, France. Opening December 2017

Bedroom: Aman Le Mélézin is located 1,850 meters above sea level in Courchevel, in the heart of Les Trois Vallées, the largest ski area in the world and the top ski resort in Europe.

Photo Courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ CHRISTOPHE TOLLEMER

Bar: The luxury resort will reopen in December 2017.

Photo Courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ CHRISTOPHE TOLLEMER

Dining room: It is currently undergoing renovation works (including 17 bedrooms, 2 suites and a 260 sq m spa) overseen by French designer Christophe Tollemer.