A Mediterranean Restaurant For All Moods And Occasions

Not many restaurants are successful in catering to diverse set of audiences, moods and occasions -- an ideal family dinner, a meeting adda for friends, solo dining or a quiet place to flick through a recent book while sipping your coffee. On the contrary, this new kid on the block seems to tick all the right boxes.

As the name suggests, Baris -- a peaceful Mediterranean cuisine restaurant in the heart of thr national capital -- seems to brilliantly combine tailored efforts to cater to diverse sets of audiences.

The classy two floor place can be relished in both the fine dining section and the laid back lounge where sky is the limit for the traditional hookah.

The restaurant section has a colour coordinated interior with arabesque windows, which is not only some sort of a soothing balm on the eyes but it can also comfortably engage at least 50 people. The terrace - with lovely decor all over - makes it a beautiful place and offers seating for another 50.

Baris is everything you can hope for, from traditional and authentic Mediterranean flavour dishes and desserts to die for to admirable presentation, service, atmosphere and Turkish aesthetics.

The menu has been created with the help of Turkish chef Sahin Ibis who takes you on a journey through Turkish streets.

Starting from Cigar Borek -- crispy cigar rolls with feta cheese -- to Adana and Urfa Kebab, every savoury was a delight prepared with authentic Middle Eastern flavours.

While the Adana Kebabs -- named after a major city in southern Turkey -- will miraculously melt in the mouth, the Urfa Kebabs will take you to to the land of the crescent moon. These delicacies were as juicy as it can get and were perfectly grilled.

The well presented lamb shanks, rice pudding, the kababs and pumpkin Catalana were among the chef's signature dishes.

"I have blended Middle-Eastern and Asian spices according to Indian palates which gives an appropriate taste suiting Indian taste buds," the chef told IANS.

"We have also experimented with dIfferent kind of herbs such as thyme and rosemary to produce improvised taste," he added.

Not only did the place have a lot to offer in non-vegetarian section but there was also a large share of vegetables, and surprisingly the vegetarian food was equally impressive.

Peynir kebab and Mantar Yahnisi are delights to try. The chef emphasised the fact that he prepared the dishes accoding to Indian palates. "We use much less spices in Turkey. If I serve you what we eat in Turkish homes, you'll find it horrendously bland."

Mocktails on offer are different too and go well with Turkish Pide (Pizza). My pizza selection was Demeluzzz pide, which was simply mouth watering. In moctails, I tried Moraccan Mystery, a muddled drink with Pomegranate and Coriander.

The place is full of vibrant vibes to get you high, even though a liquor licence is exexpected.

NOTE:

Location: Building 3, Local Shopping Complex, Mazjid Moth, GK 2, New Delhi

Meal for two: Rs 2,000

Must Haves: Tavuklu Pide, Cigar Borek, Urfa Kebab, Woodo Paynir, Baklava Duo, Pumpkin Catalana.