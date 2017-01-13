Alain Ducasse's Chateaux & Hotels Collection Network Expands Into New European Destinations

The boutique hotel network, presided by French chef Alain Ducasse, has just launched the 2017 edition of its guide. This update sees the network branch out from France, Italy and Spain, with a selection of hotels in Greece, Germany, Austria and Portugal.

The Chateaux & Hotels Collection guide features no less than 585 unique establishments from Paris, France to the Greek island of Mykonos. Moving in step with the latest trends in tourism, where Portugal and Greece stand out as favorite summer destinations, the network of boutique hotels and gourmet restaurants has expanded its range of destinations. New members include Vila Joya in Albufeira, in the heart of Portugal's Algarve region. With its clear waters and non-stop sunshine, the Algarve is a key rival to classic summer haunts like Spain's Costa Brava and Costa Blanca.

Chateaux & Hotels Collection has also expanded into Mykonos, a Greek island that's popular with vacationers looking to party. However, the guide shows visitors another side to this island in the north Cyclades, with a spectacular clifftop hotel offering calm and quiet, far from the bustling nightlife.

For getaways of another kind, the guide now includes 105 establishments in Germany and 13 in Austria, thanks to a business collaboration between Chateaux & Hotels Collection and Romantik Hotels & Restaurants.

The guide also features 258 gourmet restaurants for travelers in search of a fine dining experience. These are ranked in three categories: "Tables d'Excellence," followed by "Grandes Tables" then "Bonnes Tables."

The Chateaux & Hotels Collection guide, covering 16 countries, is available in each of the member establishments listed on Chateauxhotels.com.