Alphonso, Totapuri And Other Irresistible Varieties of Mango

One thing to look forward to during summers is the 'King of Fruits'- mangoes. From Aam Panna, mango shakes to mango chutneys, the list of things you can prepare with mangoes is endless. The national fruit of India, mangoes' juicy taste makes it irresistible.

Here is a list of varieties of mangoes that are available in India:

Alphonso

Also known as Hapoos, Alphonso is definitely the king among the mangoes. Produced in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, Alphonso grows in the months from April to June.

Kesar

The Kesar mango is produced in Gujarat in the month of May and June. The mangoes were named 'kesar' after the Nawab of Junagadh Muhammad Mahabat Khan III said "This is Kesar" looking at the orange pulp of the fruit in 1934.

Kishen Bhog

With its rich and velvety taste, Kishen Bhog is a mid-season mango. The pleasant flavoured fruit grows to medium to large size. It is mostly grown in Bihar and West Bengal.

Langra

Also known as Banarasi Langra, is primarily grown in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Odisha and West Bengal. The mango retains a greenish tinge while ripening. It grows in months from May to July.

Neelam

Grown in south Indian states of Odisha, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Neelam is a late season mango. The flesh of these medium sized mangoes are soft, yellow and fibreless.

Samar Bahisht Chausa

Grown in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, this variety of mango matures during July or beginning of August. These fruits are usually large and weigh about 350g each.

Himsagar

Popular in West Bengal, Himsagar has a firm, yellow and fibreless flesh with a pleasant flavour. This medium sized fruit grows in May.

Suvarnarekha

A sweet and juicy fruit, Suvarnarekha is produced in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. It grows during mid May to mid June.

Dashehri

Another popular mango in north India, Dashehri is a mid-season mango. The medium-sized fruits are pleasantly flavoured and have fibreless pulp.

Banganapalli

Widely cultivated in south India, Banganapalli is an early maturing mango. The fruit grows to large sized, weighing upto 400g. The pulp is fibreless, firm and yellow.

Bombay Green

The fruits are medium sized that can weigh up to 250g. Bombay Green is mostly produced in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and it matures during the months of April, May and June.

Fernandina

Grown in Goa, Fernandina has a tangy taste. It is harvested around the month of May and June.

Totapuri

A regular and heavy bearing mango, Totapuri are medium to large sized. Grown mostly in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the fruit has a tangy flavour.