Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna and Other Actors Who Played Chefs in Movies

Over the years there have been many movies where the central character played the role of chef. The hero wins our hearts not by beating up a bunch of villains and saving the damsel in distress, but by whipping up delicious food on screen.

From Rajesh Khanna to Amitabh Bachchan here is a list of actors who have donned to chef's hat for their character in movies:

1. Rajesh Khanna- Bawarchi

As the name suggests, Rajesh Khanna played the role of a cook and a do-it-all person in the movie. As Raghu, Rajesh Khanna wins the heart of the family with his cooking and even teaches them essential life lessons.

2. Amitabh Bachchan- Cheeni Kum

Owner of a restaurant in London, Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of a successful chef who falls in love with Tabu who is less than half his age. Big B faces a tough time convicing Tabu's father, played by Paresh Rawal, for marriage.

3. Shah Rukh Khan- Duplicate

The King Khan plays double role in the movie in which one of the character was a chef and the other was a criminal.

4. Saif Ali Khan- Salaam Namaste

In the Salaam Namaste, Saif Ali Khan is a Melbourne-based chef who falls in love with Preity Zinta and they decide to live together. The movie revolves around their lives and how they deal with their relationship issues.

5. Aditya Roy Kapoor- Dawaat-E-Ishq

Known for his role of a lover with drinking problem in Aashiqui 2, Aditya Roy Kapur played the role of a Lucknowi chef in Daawat-e-Ishq.

6. Kunal Kapoor- Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana

The story of grandson who wants revive his family restaurant, Khurana Dhaba. In his quest to find the secret recipe of the famous 'Chicken Khurana', Omi (played by Kunal Kapoor) overcomes all odds.