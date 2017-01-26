Asian Hawkers Market Back With Fourth Edition on February 10

Food festival Asian Hawkers Market is back with its fourth edition on February 10 with more interactive activities in store.

The three-day festival presented by Veeba, has partnered with 14 more restaurants and will also have activities like daily raffles, flea market, b-boy dancing and Asian cocktails challenge, read a statement.

Being held at Select Citywalk in Saket, the fest will have Korean food, a Singaporean menu, Chinese cuisine and more.

"Over and above all the action on the ground, we are also engaging with the best young chefs and bartenders in Delhi-NCR in two-offsite events -- the Chilli Chicken Cookoff and the Asian Cocktails Challenge. Both are being organised for the first time in Delhi-NCR and promise mega-exposure to our city's most talented chefs," Sourish Bhattacharyya, food blogger and co-organiser of the Asian Hawkers Market, said.

The food fest will have brands including Hahn's Kitchen, Social, Ziu, Twist, Flying Tuk Tuk, Asia 7, Benihana, Bercos, Bombaykery, Burma Burma, Chai Point, Chi, Dimcha, Latest Recipe, Wai Wai, Wok Tok (The Grand Vasant Kunj) among others.

The fourth edition of the Asian Hawkers Market will also feature top mixologists stirring up cocktails and mocktails.