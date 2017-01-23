Avoid These Common Baking Mistakes And be a Dessert Queen

Who wouldn't love the aroma of the freshly baked cake from the oven? The sweet smell is enough to kick your hunger pangs, right? But sometimes your cake may not turn out as you want it to be.

You may be a whiz in the kitchen with savoury foods, but a disaster when it comes to baking. Don't be disheartened. If you learn and follow some important baking rules, you will be able to whip up great desserts.

Here are a few common mistakes that people make while baking:

1. Not measuring the ingredients properly. Unlike your regular cooking, baking cake requires precise measure of ingredients. It is important that all your ingredients are in proper propotion for them to be in perfect harmony.

2. Make sure you understand your oven. Every oven is different so it is very important for you to understand its working. Sometimes, general wear and tear or worn out seal of your oven cake may not come out perfect. Best way to resolve this problem is to use a oven thermometer.

3. Never open the oven door before the cake is cooked. Opening the oven door releases hot air that changes the oven temperature, which might result in undercooked or unevenly baked cake.

4. Beat your batter correctly. Sometimes you end up overbeating/underbeating the batter. In many recipes all you need is light stirring.

5. Another common mistake is wrong temperature of the ingredients. For that fluffy cake it is important that the ingredients have the right temperature. For example, the butter should be at room temperature for the creaming process (with sugar) that provides the fluffy and tender texture to the baked goods.