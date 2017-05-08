Bakery Near Paris's Chinatown Wins Best Baguette Competition in Paris

For the best example of the perfect French baguette, visitors will want to add a bakery far from the tourist attractions and near the city's Chinatown to their Paris itinerary.

Because this week, baker Sami Bouattour of Boulangerie Brun in the 13th arrondissement beat out 187 contenders to win the lofty title of best baguette purveyor of Paris at the 23rd edition of the Grand Prix de la Baguette.

The win is no fluke, either, as it marks a return for Bouattour to the baguette podium: In 2015, he placed second in the competition.

At this year's event, a panel of six judges inspected, sniffed, squeezed and chewed for hours, judging batons of bread for their taste, smell, appearance, doneness and texture.

Baguettes must also comply with a set of strict rules, measuring between 55 to 70 cm, and weighing 250 to 300g.

Bouattour won €4,000 and will become the official baguette supplier for the Elysee and the French president for one year.

Boulangerie Brun is located at 193 rue de Tolbiac in the 13th arrondissement.

Here are the top five bakeries which placed in the competition:

1. Sami Bouattour, Boulangerie Brun, 193 rue de Tolbiac, 13th

2. Aux Delices de la Glaciere, 90, bld Auguste Blanqui, 13th

3. Boulangerie Dupain, 20 bld des Filles du Calvaire, 11th

4. Gontran Cherrier, 22 rue de Caulaincourt, 18th

5. Boulangerie Bichon, 2 rue Cail, 10th