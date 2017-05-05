Bawarchi to The Lunchbox: These Bollywood Movies Will Tickle Your Tastebuds

Who doesn't like good food? Delicious food doesn't just satiate your palate but it has the ability to bring a smile on anyone's face.

Even the Bollywood industry has tapped people's love for food in many movies. In these movies the central character either plays the role of a cook or is good at cooking mouthwatering dishes.

Here are a few movies that might tickle your tastebuds:

1. Bawarchi

An adaptation of Bengali film, Galpa Holeo Satyi, Bawarchi was the story of a master of many trades with speciality in cooking. The film starring Rajesh Khanna shows him managing kitchen for a 9-member family.

2. Ramji Londonwaley

R Madhavan played the role of a chef living and working illegally in the UK who wins the heart of people with his dishes. Ramji even comes up with a sugar-less halwa for diabetics.

3. Cheeni Kum



A bizzare love story of man who falls in love with a woman way younger than him. Cheeni Kum is perhaps the only Hindi movie that actually gives an insight into a commercial kitchen.

4. Stanley Ka Dabba

The movie reminds us of our school time and the tiffin. The movie revolves around the life of a boy who works at a dhaba.

5. Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana

Released in 2012, the movie revolved around a Punjabi family that runs a restaurant and Omi Khurana's struggle to find the secret ingredient that made his daarji's chicken curry so amazing.

6. The Lunchbox

The film starring Nimrat Kaur and Irrfan Khan is the story of wife who tries to please her husband by cooking delicious food but a mistake on the part of delivery man she finds the appreciation she was looking for.