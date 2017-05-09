X

Beat The Heat With These Yummy Milkshake Recipes

Manila Venugopal | News18.com

Updated: May 9, 2017, 3:08 PM IST
Photo courtesy: Getty Images

Soaring temperature makes your glass of milkshake even more enjoyable. The sweet, cold beverage made from milk, ice cream or iced milk, and flavorings is a healthy and delicious way to beat the heat.

Here are a few recipes of milkshake you can try:

1. Vanilla Milkshake

Blend 1 pint of vanilla ice cream, 1/4 cup milk, 1 teaspoon vanilla essence and pinch of salt.

2. Strawberry Milkshake

Take 1 pint strawberry ice cream, 1 cup strawberries and 1/4 cup milk and blend it well.

3. Chocolate Milkshake

Take a blender and blend 1 pint chocolate ice cream, 1/4 cup cream and 3 tablespoons chocolate syrup.

4. Chocolate-Banana Milkshake

Take a pint of chocolate ice cream, 2 frozen bananas and chocolate milk.

5. Maple-walnut Milkshake

Blend 1 pint vanilla ice cream, 1/2 cup milk and 2 tablespoons maple syrup.
Add walnuts and top it with ice cream.

6. Chocolate-peanut butter Milkshake

Take a pint of chocolate ice cream and 1/2 cup peanut butter and milk.
Add chopped honey roasted peanuts.

7. Nutella Milkshake

Blend 1 pint vanilla ice cream, 1/2 cup nutella and 1/4 cup milk.

