Beat The Heat With These Yummy Milkshake Recipes

Soaring temperature makes your glass of milkshake even more enjoyable. The sweet, cold beverage made from milk, ice cream or iced milk, and flavorings is a healthy and delicious way to beat the heat.

Here are a few recipes of milkshake you can try:

1. Vanilla Milkshake

Blend 1 pint of vanilla ice cream, 1/4 cup milk, 1 teaspoon vanilla essence and pinch of salt.

2. Strawberry Milkshake

Take 1 pint strawberry ice cream, 1 cup strawberries and 1/4 cup milk and blend it well.

3. Chocolate Milkshake

Take a blender and blend 1 pint chocolate ice cream, 1/4 cup cream and 3 tablespoons chocolate syrup.

4. Chocolate-Banana Milkshake

Take a pint of chocolate ice cream, 2 frozen bananas and chocolate milk.

5. Maple-walnut Milkshake

Blend 1 pint vanilla ice cream, 1/2 cup milk and 2 tablespoons maple syrup.

Add walnuts and top it with ice cream.

6. Chocolate-peanut butter Milkshake

Take a pint of chocolate ice cream and 1/2 cup peanut butter and milk.

Add chopped honey roasted peanuts.

7. Nutella Milkshake

Blend 1 pint vanilla ice cream, 1/2 cup nutella and 1/4 cup milk.