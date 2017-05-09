DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Beat The Heat With These Yummy Milkshake Recipes
Soaring temperature makes your glass of milkshake even more enjoyable. The sweet, cold beverage made from milk, ice cream or iced milk, and flavorings is a healthy and delicious way to beat the heat.
Here are a few recipes of milkshake you can try:
1. Vanilla Milkshake
Blend 1 pint of vanilla ice cream, 1/4 cup milk, 1 teaspoon vanilla essence and pinch of salt.
2. Strawberry Milkshake
Take 1 pint strawberry ice cream, 1 cup strawberries and 1/4 cup milk and blend it well.
3. Chocolate Milkshake
Take a blender and blend 1 pint chocolate ice cream, 1/4 cup cream and 3 tablespoons chocolate syrup.
4. Chocolate-Banana Milkshake
Take a pint of chocolate ice cream, 2 frozen bananas and chocolate milk.
5. Maple-walnut Milkshake
Blend 1 pint vanilla ice cream, 1/2 cup milk and 2 tablespoons maple syrup.
Add walnuts and top it with ice cream.
6. Chocolate-peanut butter Milkshake
Take a pint of chocolate ice cream and 1/2 cup peanut butter and milk.
Add chopped honey roasted peanuts.
7. Nutella Milkshake
Blend 1 pint vanilla ice cream, 1/2 cup nutella and 1/4 cup milk.
