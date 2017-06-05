Beaujolais Wines Return to Vinexpo Trade Fair

Inter Beaujolais, which promotes wines from the Beaujolais region of France, situated to the north of Lyon, has announced it will be attending the upcoming Vinexpo international wine exhibition which brings producers, dealers and buyers to the French city of Bordeaux every two years.

Beaujolais wines haven't been represented by Inter Beaujolais at Vinexpo for more than 10 years, states the trade association, which represents producers in the region. The return is the result of renewed interest in the region's wines, in particular, the return to popularity of Beaujolais wines such as Saint-Amour, Chiroubles, Morgon and Fleurie.

Inter Beaujolais will have a 160 sq. m space laid out like a wine bar to showcase the flavors of its 12 appellations and 10 crus. The wines will be classed by category, with sections dedicated to Beaujolais wines "for celebrations," wines "with character" and "exceptional" wines.

Vinexpo is not open to the general public. It is an international professional trade show where producers, buyers and major players in the industry shape tomorrow's wine market through discussions, meetings and contracts.

Vinexpo is held June 18 to 21 in Bordeaux, France, with 2,530 exhibitors, from 42-wine-producing countries, and 48,500 buyers expected to attend.