Burger Franchise Wahlburgers Plans to Expand Into Asia
Wahlburgers (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ PR News Foto/Wahlburgers)
Celebrity burger franchise Wahlburgers has announced major expansion plans into Asia that will see the opening of 100 restaurants in China and the surrounding region over the next five years.
The franchise, helmed by Paul Wahlberg and his celebrity siblings Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, is set to open its first three Asian outposts in Hangzhou, Wuhan, and Shanghai, China later this year.
Thailand is also slated to open 20 restaurants at their Big C Supercenter stores throughout northern Thailand.
Aside from its US locations in cities like New York, Florida, Massachusetts and Nevada, the franchise also has outlets in Toronto, Canada.
