Cafe Yell: A Neighbourhood Cafe That Screams Style

Stylish, uber chic and hipster -- the three things that come to mind when one steps into Cafe Yell. Complete with an array of delectable food items, this small and compact place turns into your neighbourhood joint.

Located in tony Defence Colony market, the cafe opened only three months ago. It is owned by Vipul and Divya Gupta, who are also the proprietors of the Yell clothing store which mainly deals with items made of pure linen.

Thus, elements of a tailoring shop, including a measuring tape, colourful thread spools, different-sized buttons and stencils are used here as decorative items. With 28 covers, this place is quite compact for big groups.

Steel chairs with colourful cushions, wooden tables and custom-made wooden lamps give it the hipster feel.

"Cafe Yell is mainly an amalgamation of two things we really love -- food and clothes. We want the feel of a neighbourhood cafe where people can come for a quick bite after shopping or work," Vipul said.

According to Vipul, their menu is quite limited but with options.

"So a person can opt for a sandwich or a full 'laal maas' (traditional Rajasthani mutton dish) meal. We have something for everybody."

To start off, I had the Kit Kat Caramel shake. My apprehensions about milkshakes are they tend to get very thick at times but this was light, refreshing and not overly sweet. A must try.

The next were the jalapeno mozzarella bombs. The name of this dish basically says it all. With a size similar to an arancini, the gooey goodness of the cheese and the slight spice from the jalapeno make this the perfect starter.

However, the non-vegetarian starter, the garlic shrimps could be given a miss. Wasn't really flavourful, although the portion was quite big.

Cafe Yell specialises in pizzas and I was tasted three -- their signature "laal maas" pizza; pepperoni; and chicken.

The first one should come with a spice-level warning. With succulent pieces of mutton used as toppings, the pizza base has the laal maas gravy. It definitely stands out for its uniqueness but if you are eating this then also order a sweet lemonade, it will come in handy.

The other pizzas were very good too. All three were thin crust.

However, the stars of the show were definitely the desserts. I had the Yell cookie blast and a piece of their homemade carrot cake.

The Yell cookie blast is a cheesecake with layers of chocolate topped with nuts and chocolate fudge. It a very heavy dessert but again not overly sweet. This defines pure indulgence.

Cafe Yell also has a separate breakfast menu that starts from 8 a.m., onwards.

"Just come here with a book and have a cup of coffee with a piece of cake or a sandwich, you won't be disappointed," Vipul added.

FAQs:

Where: 35, Ground Floor, Defence Colony Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Timings: 8 a.m. - 11.30 p.m.

Price for two: Rs 1,000 (approx)