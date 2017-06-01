Chefs Jose Andres, Wolfgang Puck to Open Restaurants at Disney World

Celebrity chefs Jose Andres and Wolfgang Puck will be opening new restaurants at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida for visitors with more grown-up tastes.

Set to open in 2018, both restaurants will open at Disney Springs, the park's outdoor shopping, retail, entertaining and dining complex.

Andres will open a Disney outpost of his restaurant Jaleo, which serves Spanish cuisine like paella, cooked over a wood fire, hand-carved Jamon Iberico de Bellota, wood-grilled Iberico pork and tapas.

Currently, there are five Jaleo locations across the US and Mexico City. The Disney location is slated to be the biggest Jaleo restaurant with multiple floors, and the first opening in Florida.

Chef to the stars Wolfgang Puck will also be joining Andres at Disney Springs. At Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill, guests will tuck into California-style, Mediterranean dining in an elegant farmhouse setting. The menu will feature comfort foods and handcrafted cocktails, beer and wine.

Other upcoming openings include a new Italian restaurant helmed by "Top Chef Master" chef Tony Mantuanoand and a new wine bar that will include more than 100 selections by the bottle and glass.

A 1920s-era 'Industrial Gothic' restaurant and bar The Edison will also feature contortionists, aerialists and DJs.

Disney has been upping their dining game in recent years. Earlier this year, Disneyland in California opened an exclusive dining experience at 21 Royal, where for $15,000, you and 11 friends can relive the kind of swish dinner party that Disney founder Walt and wife Lillian would have hosted in their private residence.