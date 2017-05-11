China Chosen For Prestigious Wine Contest in 2018

The prestigious wine competition the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB) is to hold its next annual contest in China, the first time organisers have ventured outside of Europe.

"China is definitely the place where the wine sector is developing the most in terms of production and consumption," said CMB chairman Baudouin Havaux in a statement released at the end of the 2017 competition in Valladolid, Spain.

The 2018 edition will take place in Haidian on the outskirts of the capital Beijing from May 11-13.

China is now the second largest wine-growing country in the world after Spain and the fifth-biggest consumer of wine, according to the International Organisation of Vine and Wine.

The number of Chinese wines entered into competition at the CMB in Valladolid in 2017, which wrapped up on Sunday, were more than double the number submitted for the 2016 edition.