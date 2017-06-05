Cost of wine surges in the UK due to Brexit

According to a new report from the Wine and Spirit Trade Association, the average price of a bottle of wine has risen more in the last 12 weeks than it had in the last two years.

After passing the £5.50 threshold for the first time in the last quarter of 2016, the average price of a bottle of wine has hit an all-time high of £5.56, due to the plummeting value of the pound. That means consumers are paying 16p more today for a bottle of wine compared to the same period last year, and 19p more compared to 2015.

The association, which represents the wine and spirits industry, also forecast that wine prices will continue to rise due to the effects of inflation and a new duty increase that is projected to add another 8p to the average price of wine.