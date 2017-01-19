Cozy up With These Food Items This Winters

Just sweaters and blankets will not be enough to keep you warm during winters. Food you eat plays an important role in protecting you from the winter chill and keeping you healthy.

Ancient Chinese medicine practitioners believe that certain food have warming and cooling properties. The balance of these food items maintain the balance of Ying and Yang in the body.

Similarly, in Ayurveda, every season is associated with a dosha-spring with Kapha, summer with Pitta and fall and winter with Vata. Ayurveda also specifies food items to maintain the balance.

Here are few herbs and spices that will help you stay cozy and warm:

1. Chilli and Pepper

The active chemicals in the chilli peppers can induce thermogenesis, the process by which cells convert energy into heat. Similarly, pepper with its anti-oxidant and anti-bacterial properties is a must have during winters. It not just helps keep your body warm but also cures cold, cough and sinusitis.

2. Onions

Onions helps increase perspiration and tackles illnesses brought on by cold weather. It is said that onions encourage energy to move to the body's surface to help keep you warm.

3. Ginger

Easy to find in every Indian kitchen, ginger contains antioxidants that help build strong resistance. If taken daily in small quantities, it keeps the body warm and cures ulcers, mild fever, acidity, common cold, cough and aids digestion.

4. Turmeric

An essential part of many Indian dishes, turmeric is rich in antioxidants and has long been used for healing in India. It is also one of the best warming herbs because it is believed to tighten tissues and absorb excess moisture. Add a pinch of turmeric in hot milk for an excellent warming drink.

5. Saffron

Saffron or Kesar is a source of beauty and health since times immemorial. Add a pinch of saffron in your glass of milk to increase body's resistance. During winters it can be boiled with raisins, milk and almonds and taken daily before going to sleep.

6. Garlic

Garlic becomes an essential item to be included in your diet during winters as it is believed that cold climate affects the proper functioning of the heart. It not only controls blood pressure and ensures proper flow of blood, but also keeps the body warm and energetic.