Delhi Restaurant and Performance Space Faces Online Outrage over

“If a man does not keep pace with his companions

Perhaps it is because he hears a different drummer;

Let him step to the music which he hears

However measured or far away.”

One could say that the Piano Man Jazz Club at least followed these lines of Henry David Thoreau, even if it doesn’t follow the standard operating procedures of the city. The bar cum performance space in Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave, owned and operated by Arjun Sagar Gupta – a Fulbright scholar and trained pianist himself – has been an outlier in the Delhi restaurant scene since it swung open its doors a couple of winters ago.

While boasting an eclectic food menu and a cocktail list inspired by classics from both the Prohibition and classical jazz eras (cocktails were originally introduced during America’s temperance phase to disguise the unpleasant taste of bathtub gins and other home-brewed liquors), the club particularly prides itself on its programming schedule. Since its launch, the Piano Man – both club and owner – has played host to hundreds of musical acts from around the world. Indeed, the emphasis on the performance is such that each gig includes a couple of “silent numbers”, wherein Gupta exhorts the audience to refrain from speaking and goes so far as to stop order-taking and service during these particular sets. This silence is enforced for especially subtle numbers with the management indicating that it helps the music “sound better” as well as serve as a mark of appreciation for the performing artistes; and the audience has learned to listen. That he manages to actually restrain a Delhi crowd from talking, eating and drinking – a few of our favourite things – speaks volumes to the club’s impact on the night-out scene.

The calm of this musical utopia was shattered this previous weekend after the club announced a performance by a band called Bhanghijumping. The usage of the term ‘bhanghi’, which refers to a lower caste engaged in manual scavenging, sparked outrage among social activists, Dalit and related caste groups, and people just looking for an excuse to picket the lines. Bhanghis are considered ‘untouchables’ in orthodox belts in India and Pakistan and large numbers of them have converted to Christianity and Islam to avoid the stigma associated with them.

The cancellation of the event, and subsequent apologies posted by both Gupta and the club on their respective Facebook pages did little to stem the vituperation and a petition has been filed by "Outraged Dalit Bahujans and Adivasis" on change.org, urging the Kejriwal government to shut down the club and indict Gupta and others on charges of “inciting and promoting caste discrimination”. Accusations range from deliberate slurs against a weaker community, caste biases and a lack of appreciation or knowledge of issues faced by Dalits and other exploited castes.

According to Gupta, in his post, the band has changed its name as it doesn’t want to hurt any sentiments and that the name was meant to be wordplay, devoid of any caste biases - colloquially ‘bhangi’ is used to refer to addicts and other undesirables. His urging that people should concentrate on the music and not be distracted by superficialities was greeted with derision by the aggrieved parties, as was his request that “small-minded people” looking for controversy should refrain from visiting the club. According to complainants, this shows the “elitist, casteist mindset” of Piano Man’s management and their callous indifference to issues which are sensitive to members of traditionally disenfranchised communities.

It didn’t help that many people, in their support of the club, partook in online slanging matches with the protesters which devolved into casteist name-calling and generally abusive badinage; screenshots of these exchanges were also posted on change.org, along with the petition for closure. They are being taken as further proof of the elitism of upper castes and their deliberate denial of the challenges faced by depressed communities. Unfortunately posts by musicians and others supporting the Piano Man as well as freedom of artistic expression are being clubbed into the same category.

This is not the first time that restaurants have courted controversy on social media fora. Last year the Impresario groups’ Social outlet in Goregaon, Mumbai earned the ire of Christian groups, who registered an FIR with the police over the “blasphemous interior décor”, which featured Moses with a computer tablet and St. Anthony sporting a pair of glasses among other artwork. In another instance, a popular restaurant in Kolkata, Mocambo, faced massive online backlash after a customer posted that the management prevented her driver from joining her at the table.

The F&B industry in India, which has been witnessing huge expansion in terms of both players and revenues, is already tussling with the red tapism that plagues municipal corporations around the country. Online trolling, it seems, is going to be another challenge. While social media is a powerful tool with which restaurant brands can use to canvas popularity and promote themselves, instances like these show that it is a double-edged sword. Given the circumstances, perhaps the new-ish job title of social media managers will evolve into social media monitors.