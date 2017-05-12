Ferran And Albert Adria to Open Spanish Food Hall in New York With Jose Andres

Chef brothers Ferran and Albert Adria will be making their American debut in New York next year in a partnership with fellow Spaniard and star chef Jose Andres that will see the opening of a sprawling Spanish food hall.

It's a collaboration between three mighty culinary titans that will bring the best of Spanish cuisine to New York in the form of a sprawling 35,000-square-foot space.

Set to open in late 2018, the indoor and outdoor food hall will be located at the base of 10 Hudson Yards and is pitched as "the ultimate gathering place celebrating all things Espana."

10 Hudson Yards is a 52-story office tower in Manhattan's West Side.

The all-day dining destination sounds similar in concept to Mario Batali's Eataly franchise, Italian marketplaces that feature counters, cafes, restaurants and purveyors of gourmet Italian delicacies.

Similarly, guests at the Spanish food hall will be able to tuck into tapas or wood-fired paella, and buy everything from Spanish jamon and olive oils to wines and other assorted delicacies.

"We have long wanted to find an official way to create magic with José, and now we have it and can't think of a better way to debut in America," said the Adria brothers in a statement.

Calling Ferran his mentor, Andres said the project marks a dream come true for the chef, who has dreamed of opening a restaurant in New York since he arrived in the US at the age of 19.

"I cannot wait to tell the story of Spain to my adopted home of America in this iconic new neighborhood," he added.

Hudson Yards is slated to become New York's hottest new dining destination. Along with the ultimate Spanish trifecta, the area will also be home to new restaurants from David Chang and Thomas Keller.

Luxury restaurant group D&D London is likewise set to open a modern brasserie in the area, while other dining concepts include a Greek seafood restaurant from chef Costas Spiliadis, and an American grill restaurant from chef Michael Lomonaco.

Watch the chefs discuss the Hudson Yards project at https://youtu.be/Xnf4mQeQTbs.